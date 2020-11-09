Piper, UND Launch Brand Ambassador Program

Piper Aircraft and the University of North Dakota (UND) have announced the launch of a joint brand ambassador program. The initiative is designed to increase awareness of programs offered by UND Aerospace and promote Piper’s training product line. According to Piper, the new ambassadors will be speaking about their UND program, campus life and aviation training experiences via social media channels.

“With Piper’s strong presence in the flight training market and our large social media follower base, we are in a unique position to launch and support an ambassador program,” said Piper senior director of marketing and corporate communications Jackie Carlon. “Our intent with the program is to promote our industry while supporting one of our customers through the development of micro influencers who are actively flight training with the goal of becoming a professional pilot.”

UND Aerospace operates more than 160 aircraft and flight training devices with a fleet including Piper Archer, Cessna 172S and Piper Seminole models. The school reports that it conducts over 160,000 hours of flight training annually. UND, which is located in Grand Forks, North Dakota, is attended by around 1800 students.