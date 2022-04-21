Alsim AL40 Approved As AATD

Alsim announced on Thursday that its AL40 simulator has been approved by the FAA as an Advanced Aviation Training Device (AATD). Designed as an exact replica of the Diamond DA40 NG, the AL40 comes equipped with G1000 NXi avionics and a GFC 700 autopilot. It uses Alsim’s in-house VFR image generator and visual system with a 210-degree screen.

“Having the AATD approval for the AL40 now means student pilots in America can log respectively up to 20 hours and 50 towards their instrument rating and CPL certificate,” said Alsim North America’s Scott Firsing. “Moreover, with the current higher prices for aircraft, fuel, insurance and most aviation related items, a high-fidelity simulator with real Garmin avionics, immersive visuals and an authentic force feedback system makes the AL40 a must have business and training item.”

In the U.S., the AL40 is currently operated by Colorado’s Aspen Flight Academy. France-based Alsim reports that it has also delivered AL40 and Diamond DA42-based AL42 simulators to flight training organizations including the Airbus Academy, Skyborne, Leading Edge Aviation and the Polish air force. The AL40 was introduced in March 2020.