ATP, Frontier Form Pilot Pathway Program

Frontier Airlines and ATP Flight School have launched a pathway program for ATP graduates and flight instructors looking for employment as first officers at Frontier. Through the Frontier Direct Program, ATP says graduates will work as flight instructors at the school until reaching 1250 to 1500 hours total flight time, at which point recommended individuals will interview with Frontier Airlines. Selected candidates will then receive a conditional offer of employment and, upon reaching 1,500 hours, attend ATP’s enhanced Certification Training Program (CTP).

“In the Frontier Direct Program, ATP graduates and instructors progress from ATP straight to the flight deck at Frontier after enhanced ATP CTP training that includes additional Airbus A320 full-motion flight simulator experience,” ATP said. “The new partnership offers pilots an accelerated path to a rewarding career with Frontier while providing Frontier access to a high-quality pool of qualified pilot applicants, dedicated future employees, and advocates of the Frontier brand.”

Four ATP graduates have already completed the program as a proof of concept. With the addition of Frontier, ATP has formed hiring partnerships with 24 airlines including United, Delta, SkyWest and Horizon. The school currently has 53 training centers across the U.S.