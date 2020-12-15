Frasca To Develop Epic E1000 GX Simulator

Epic Aircraft and Frasca have announced that they will partner on the development of a simulator for Epic’s E1000 GX flight training program. According to Frasca, the simulator will be built around an “authentic” Epic aircraft cockpit and offer a three‐channel visual system with a 220- by 58‐degree spherical enclosure, custom visual databases and instructor operator station. It is expected to be installed at Epic’s Bend, Oregon, flight training center by fall 2021.

“We selected Frasca as our flight training partner based on their exceptional skills, experience, technology, and reputation as an industry leader and innovator,” said Epic CEO Doug King. “There was an instant synergy between our two teams of passionate aviators, a great cultural fit, sharing similar values and vision around optimizing safety and support for our customers.”

As previously reported by AVweb, the Epic E1000 GX received its FAA type certification in November 2019. The Pratt & Whitney PT6A‐67A-powered E1000 has a top cruise speed of 333 knots, 1,100-pound full fuel payload and range of 1,560 NM. Like the aircraft, the simulator will be equipped with the Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite and the Garmin GFC 700 automated flight control system.