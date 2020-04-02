75,000 Young Eagles Enrolled In Learn To Fly Course

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has announced that more than 75,000 participants in the organization’s Young Eagles program have now enrolled in the Learn to Fly Course from Sporty’s. The course, which is designed as a Private Pilot online ground school, test prep, and flight training companion, is available for free to all Young Eagles as a follow-up to their initial introductory flight. EAA noted that they have seen a significant increase in course enrollments in recent weeks as “many young people have been restricted to online education” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s essential to make sure that young people have opportunities after their initial Young Eagles flight, now more than ever,” said Sporty’s CEO Michael Wolf. “The Sporty’s Learn to Fly course has always been a valuable resource for young people to pursue their aviation dreams, but we are even more gratified to have this resource available as a pathway to aviation accomplishment when traditional methods may not be accessible.”

The EAA Young Eagles program offers free introductory flights to children and teenagers ages 8 to 17. It is the first step in EAA’s Flight Plan, which provides a free EAA student membership, free ground and flight training – including the Sporty’s Learn To Fly course – and scholarship opportunities. EAA volunteers have flown more than 2.2 million young people on Young Eagles flights since the program launched in 1992.