Flying Musicians Accepting Nominations For 2023 Student Scholarships

The Flying Musicians Association (FMA) is open for nominations for its 2023 FMA Solo program for high school junior and senior music students who have an interest in aviation. Now entering its ninth year, the program provides scholarships for flight training through first solo along with assistance in obtaining flight training materials and gear. Nominations, which are being accepted through Jan. 31, 2023, can be submitted by a student’s music director or teacher.

“FMA members love assisting others who share our passions of flying and music,” said FMA President and CEO John Zapp. “To be able to assist and watch our student members grow through aviation and music while inspiring others is such a rewarding experience. The program has assisted many students who remain engaged. There are now many additional private pilots that have come from this program.”

While the number of scholarships awarded each year varies, FMA has averaged two scholarships per year since the program’s launch. Scholarship awards for the 2023 FMA Solo program will be announced on May 1, 2023. Program sponsors include Sporty’s Pilot Shop, MyGoFlight, Gleim Aviation, Hartzell Propeller, Bose & Bose Aviation, Flying Eyes Optics, Lockwood Aviation Supply, US Sport Planes & Jabiru, Sport Flying USA & Bristell and the Seaplane Pilots Association.

More information is available at https://flyingmusicians.org/fma-solo-program.