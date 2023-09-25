FMA Opens 2024 Scholarships

The Flying Musicians Association (FMA) is accepting nominations for its 2024 FMA Solo Learn to Fly scholarship program for high school music students. Now in its tenth year, FMA Solo provides scholarships for flight training through first solo as well as assistance obtaining flight training materials and gear and a student membership to FMA. To be eligible for the program, students must be nominated by their music director or teacher, be able to get a third-class FAA medical, state-issued driver license or equivalent, and be at least 16 years of age.

“To be able to assist and watch our student members grow through aviation and music while inspiring and assisting others is such a rewarding experience,” said FMA President and CEO John Zapp. “The program has assisted many students who remain engaged. There are now many additional private pilots that have come from this program.”

FMA has awarded a total of 15 Solo scholarships to date. Nominations for 2024 scholarships are due by Jan. 31, 2024, with awards to be announced the following May. FMA is also accepting applications from FMA members ages 18 to 28 for its FMA Swing Wing scholarship to the New York Hot Jazz Camp.

For more information visit FMA’s website at flyingmusicians.org.