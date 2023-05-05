Sporty’s Launches Learn To Fly Month

Sporty’s is looking to highlight flight training for new pilots with “Learn to Fly Month” running from May 1 to May 31. As part of the event, the company plans to launch a new YouTube video series, host webinars, post articles and pay for FAA knowledge tests for 20 photo contest winners. Sporty’s will also be offering discounts on a number of its training-related products.

“Sporty’s is and always has been a flight training company, from our online courses to our flight school,” said Sporty’s president John Zimmerman. “There’s nothing more important for the aviation industry than to welcome the next generation of pilots, and we hope this event will help do exactly that.”

For the YouTube series, Sporty’s partnered with airshow pilot and flight instructor Spencer Suderman to cover topics including flight maneuvers, pattern work and landings, in-flight emergencies and common mistakes. The webinars will explore building the pilot pipeline, using home simulators for flight training, passing the FAA instrument written test and passing the private and instrument checkrides. The company is also offering a free online Takeoffs and Landings course throughout the event.

Further information is available at www.sportys.com/learntoflymonth.