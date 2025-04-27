Boeing, NASA Pause X-66A Flight Program

It would appear Boeing's next airplane may not incorporate any of the unconventional design concepts that have been touted in the quest for fuel efficiency. The company and NASA announced they were essentially shelving a joint project to design a clean-sheet single-aisle airliner using aerodynamic struts to support extra long glider-like wings. NASA was looking to spend $425 million while Boeing and "industry partners" were going to chip in $725 million to get a prototype of the X-66A in the air in the next three to four years as part of the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project. It's likely a realignment of priorities under new CEO Kelly Ortberg to fix the numerous issues that have plagued the company in recent years is behind the move.