GAMA’s Bunce to Accept Board Position with Redbird

Pete Bunce, outgoing president and CEO of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) has accepted an elected position on the board of directors for Redbird Flight Simulations.

Bunce said, “My experience through military aviation — with the multiplying value of realistic simulator training for accelerated initial skills enhancement, proficiency, and, most importantly, overall flight crew safety — made me an instant advocate for Redbird. My first exposure to Redbird took place over 15 years ago when I was immediately impressed by the company’s innovative simulator motion, visual, auditory, and touch technology never before available to the light end of general aviation at price points to flight schools, other educational institutions, and individuals, which has proven to be truly revolutionary.”

Redbird President Charlie Gregoire, said, “From representing and advancing the interests of general aviation to global policymakers and regulatory bodies to broadening its reach in high schools across the U.S. through initiatives like the GAMA Aviation Design Challenge, Pete’s breadth of experience will be invaluable in supporting our mission to make it easier for anyone to learn to fly.”