Civility Shouldn’t Require Enforcement

When I read the news story about the FAA clamping down on unruly passengers, I imagined there would be two reactions. On one side of the political spectrum is the boilerplate complaint about political correctness and censorship and on the other the plaintive cry to obey the rules, followed by the predictable rejoinder that inevitably includes the word sheeple.
I’m sick of hearing both, frankly. And why are we even having to have this conversation anyway? Why is it necessary for the FAA to issue an actual directive to tell people what they should have learned in third grade, specifically: Be civil, be polite and be respectful. None of us need any rules nor guidance beyond those simple rules. When in doubt, apply any one of them and you won’t go wrong. (It applies to commenting, too, I might add.)
That means if you’re about to go off on a flight attendant for asking you to put on a mask, or move to another seat, or maintain distance in a boarding line or perform some other minor courtesy, applying any of the three rules will tell you exactly what to do. No need to stand on either political correctness or mount the hobby horse of whatever ideology you happen to embrace. Or to announce that the fate of western civilization turns on your making a stand against tyranny in seat 29A. Or that the FAA should make another rule for those who insist on doing it anyway.
Despite what many people think, flying on an airliner owned by someone else is not a right. It is a privilege extended at the discretion of the company providing the service and, ultimately, the man or woman in the left seat that day. When the jet bridge is pulled back, the norms of civilization take on a different character by dint of severance with the most visible restraints against bad behavior. Captive proximity enhances the awareness, or should. There was a time, I think, when most of us understood this and, in the interest of a peaceful flight, we accepted suppressing the urge to strangle a seatmate for snoring or playing an annoying tablet game.
I actually think this is still true for the overwhelming majority of people who fly and maybe many of us are aware that the suppression of those base urges is now more important than ever given the political volatility of the moment. Unfortunately, as many cabin crews are learning, there are just enough angry people to attract the attention of Big Brother and whose adherence to the three basic rules is fleeting at best. Lots of people are angry. I’m angry. I don’t like wearing a mask. Hate giving people the fish-eye for not wearing a mask when they are asked to. Hate the thought of being in an airport terminal with more than three people. And on it goes.
But I ignore all this and let it pass like a pleasant babbling brook under a stone bridge because in a civil society, that is what is expected of me. It’s not so much that I’d disappoint others with childish, self-centered behavior as I’d disappoint myself. I’d be mortified if someone had to apply a “rule” to restrain me.
And that gets me to commenting. I’ve left it on for this post, but for others on this topic, we have switched it off because the comments have devolved into mudslinging personal insults of the sort those hearty few can’t seem to contain on airliners. So I’ll respectfully ask you to take a deep breath and apply one of the three rules before pushing the post button.
Civil, Polite, and Respectful.
You are so right–flying on an airliner is like flying on a business jet or any other airplane (except perhaps “Club Fed”–the prisoner transport service). You follow their rules, or you don’t fly.
The problem is–WHO will enforce these rules? The crew is “otherwise occupied” with flying the plane, and it doesn’t come under the powers of the cabin attendants–and we DON’T want fistfights between passengers.
What ever happened to the U.S. Air Marshals? They’ve been “a thing” for several decades–then they fade away–and are brought back after the NEXT terrorist threat. Why not bring them back on board (we all KNOW that there are plenty of empty seats on board! Even the POSSIBILITY that one may be on board is a deterrent.
Even better–we already have “security” in the terminals–people going through your belongings, forcing you to partially disrobe–asking “screening” questions–“on the lookout for ‘suspicious’ behavior. Let it be known that passenger actions will be monitored BEFORE you get on the plane.
Like most pilots, I’m a “law and order” kind of guy. We tolerate government Uber-regulation in the interest of safety. In this case, there is a bright spot no matter what the outcome–if riding public conveyances becomes TOO onerous (whether that is a bus, train, or airliner), people will resort to private cars–or private airplanes.
What will NOT WORK to eliminate “air rage” is for government to simply say “Just don’t do it!”
Aviation Law flows from Maritime Law.
The relevant phrase quoted re Maritime Law, is that “The Captain is Master after God”.
When you are on an aircraft, you are under the authority of the Captain, and through the Captain, the Crew.
If you are told to do certain things, you must do them; no option.
Under International Law, the Captain is a Peace Officer, with ultimate power over you.
If you don’t want to behave properly or follow the direction of the crew, don’t get on the plane; full stop.
Kudos to the FAA for moving from “warnings” to immediate action; long overdue.
(36 years in a non American Airline; usually bad behaviour is tied to alcohol; my airline banned a Government Minister because of bad behaviour; subsequently, that person was banned by other airlines for the same reason; the companies were fully supported by the government; take notes FAA!)
Thank you, Bert. Civility is certainly in order and should be as natural as breathing.
It’s always nice to come on AVweb and read one of Paul’s missives. It’s nice because I know I’m going to read something written by someone who “gets it.”
Thank you, Paul.
Thanks, Paul.
Spot on, Paul. As for commenters who would leave rude comment, I would add one more bit of philosophy I learned as a young child; “if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything.”
But beware of those who consider themselves to be the arbiters of “nice.”
Facebook, Twitter, and AWS come to mind.
Danger, Will Robinson.
Private companies, like private airlines, are free to do what they please. When you use other people’s stuff, they get to set the rules.
Not really, Gary. Imagine a landlord saying to a tenant, “You must move out, I don’t like your political views or the bumper sticker on your car.” Imagine a phone company cutting off service to a customer because “we don’t like what you say over the phone.” If you’re doing business with the public it’s illegal to discriminate based on gender, ethnicity, political views, etc.
Those are two entirely different things. One is a place to live and the other is a public utility, both of which have federal protections for obvious reasons. Facebook, Twitter, your local hardware store: none of those are required for your safety and wellbeing. You agreed to certain terms and services when you signed up for those, and they have a right to enforce those terms.
Also, Facebook, Twitter, etc are NOT doing business with you. They are doing business with their advertisers. You are their product, not their consumer.
I agree about private companies having the right to set things like terms of service, etc. on their own platforms, up to a point. Think back to the 1900-1920 time frame in the US, with the emergence of huge monopolies and trusts. They figured out that they could get richer by colluding, fixing prices, and controlling their respective markets. At the time, nothing they did was illegal but it was hurting the country and the people. Government stepped in and changed the legality of what they were doing. In more recent times, there was the break-up of “Ma Bell”. My opinion is that there are companies now, Facebook, Google, Amazon, and others who have now grown so large and have gained such a share of their markets that they have no meaningful competition, and it has become detrimental to the country and the people.
I will agree to that. Even for services like Amazon that I generally have had great experiences with, they are a bit too big.
Gary, you suggest that the phone company is a place to live, or at least necessary for life. It isn’t. I’ve never been a Twit, so there’s nothing to lose. I’m not on any of those anti-social media outlets. But they are making a very concerted effort to keep out voices of reason.
Phone service is a public utility. An internet message board is not. Also, despite the proliferation of cell phones, some areas simply have poor cell phone service, so a land line is necessary in those cases to be able to call emergency services. Therefore, it is an essential service.
Yes, they can, Gary – for now.
But I said “beware.”
The danger is very real.
What’s the alternative? Banning private companies from setting their own terms of service?
On behalf of my son who is an FA on a major US carrier, thank you for your usual rationale wisdom and thoughts. Some of the comments I read on the FAA article on the subject just make me sad. So many people have lost contact with their senses over so many things these days.
As a person who has flown 3 million plus butt in the seat miles on airlines over the past 3 years, I have seen civility decrease over time. One reason I attributed the lack of civility falls on the airlines themselves.
Anyone who has flown regularly has been abused by the airlines and at one point or another had to stand up for themselves. Such as the time the gate agent at DFW decided she not to let 1/3 of the passengers board a flight because they “arrived after the 10 min boarding call”. The incoming aircraft was late deplaning because the gate agent couldn’t figure out how to drive the gate bridge to the aircraft. The departing aircraft left the gate 20 minutes later without us. Without a fairly vocal passenger (me), the agent was more than happy to just leave us all sitting in the waiting area when company policy and federal rules dictated that the airline needed to provide hotel and a little food. The other passengers were appreciative I spoke up as you can imagine.
Many incidents such as this have contributed to unruly behavior.
Yes, I was flying on an airplane owned by someone else but on the other hand, I paid for the carriage. Often, I was paying 4X of the person next to me and yet, I was relegated to the worst seats on the airplane. Sounds fair doesn’t it.
If I never have to get on a commercial airliner again it will be too soon.
Probably the biggest reason why it is so difficult to feel sorry for the airlines, lousy customer service or experience.
Those rules of civility are no longer taught in the public schools. They are either taught at home, or not at all. We have 911 to be thankful for in one sense. Hardened flight deck doors and flight crew security procedures are already in place. So, the chances of some nut case bringing down an airliner have already been mitigated.
As a former airline pilot 1964-90 I remember the golden years of riding on an airliner. Nice passengers, nice flight attendants, decent food, and civility reigned.
I hope your retirement is peaceful and enjoying the life less problematic in regards to current disregard of public decorum when flying as passengers in commercial airlines. “Nice passengers, nice flight attendants, decent food, and civility reigned” can return when the unwashed learn civility.
I haven’t been an airline passenger since 2013.
This is why I usually cringe when assigned a flight with children on board. Over the 20 years of charter flying I can think of only 2 or 3 occasions when I could tell that in no uncertain terms the parents were in charge of their children’s’ behavior.
Unfortunately, this issue isn’t quite as simple as maintaining self control. The social and physical environment determines behavior to some extent. Commercial flying in the “golden years” was like visiting a fine restaurant, even in coach! The cost of flying was high. There was an implied dress code. People dressed as if going to church or Sunday dinner. Seat pitch was generous. Amenities were plentiful. I remember the “bar” at the back of the United Airlines DC-10 where coach passengers could gather mid flight for drinks and snacks. Smoking was permitted. People were expected to sit quietly and either gaze out the window, read a book, take a nap, or simply wait for breakfast, lunch or dinner to be served.
Jam packing people into a small tube and expecting them to behave as if they are guests in master chef’s gourmet restaurant is unrealistic.
“People dressed as if going to church or Sunday dinner.”
Back when people dressed for THOSE things, too.
I do NOT long for the olden days of smoking on airliners. I was a B727 FE when the “no smoking on airliners” rule was promulgated and almost overnight, our incidents of stuck pressurization outflow valves dropped by an order of magnitude. The valves had been getting gummed up by the tar in the smoke which would accumulate on the valve hinges and freeze at high altitudes. You could see a dirty brown streak on the fuselage behind the O.F. valves six feet long on walkarounds. An R&E also told me their rate of avionics diode failures also plunged because the acids in cigarette smoke was causing the disintegration of components in the electronics. I used to have to wear my O2 mask when flying with two chain smokers in the flight deck just to breathe. Good riddance!!
Simple.
Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.
That’s the simplest “rule”, the Golden Rule—again something that should have been taught in childhood.
Harkening back to flying in the Jurassic Period, I recall sitting in the non-smoking section when my seat mate lit up. I said, “excuse me, but this is the non-smoking section.” Not willing to accept my statement, he asked the stewardess (before they were called cabin attendants), “is this the smoking or non-smoking section?” When she confirmed what I’d said, he thanked her, put out his cigarette, and apologized to me. And I thanked him for doing so. Civility, all around.
I don’t know what has happened to society in the last half century or so, but it’s apparent that we as a society have largely lost touch with the Golden Rule, or as my ol’ Ma taught me, “to have good neighbors, you have to be a good neighbor.”
Paul, thank you.
My first trip on an airliner was as a teenager in the 50s. We flew Piedmont Airlines from Asheville to Cincinnati on a DC-3. Sunday best, Sunday manners. A great experience.
My most recent experience on the airlines was pretty much like a third-world ferry ride.
A major sigh of relief recently broke out in a comment section following news that the FAA has decided to maintain the ban on phone usage in passenger cabins while aloft. For anyone who does not like subjugation by others’ phone conversations in close quarters, what we’re talking about here should be a no-brainer regardless of political persuasion, hatred for political correctness or a clinging need for rules beyond those we all learned in third grade if we hadn’t already learned them at home.
Thank you Paul for writing a blog which should not have had to be written. It’s embarrassing to know you had to do it.
I’m also glad they maintained the ban on phone conversations in flight. However, I’ve often wondered why people (including me) are so bothered by hearing a neighboring phone conversation, but that same neighboring person carrying on an in-person conversation with someone else, in the same tone and at the same volume, does not seem to be a bother.
Because you can’t hear the other side of the conversation when it’s being held on a cell phone, so the conversation is has periods of pauses that you can’t anticipate. And unanticipated noise is more disruptive than something that is predictable.
Unfortunately, most Americans do NOT use the same tone nor volume on a cell call vs. a face-to-face conversation; they bellow into the phone either because they can’t hear the call very well and thus conclude that the other party can’t hear either or they just want to show off how important they are because THEY have a cellphone. Either way, it’s annoying, (even to the people who do it themselves). Japanese people tend to speak as quietly as they can get away with in the circumstances; it’s obviously a cultural thing.
There was a large population that are responding now when they are harassed… they were being disrespected, punched and spit upon.
Thinks are about to get ugly. I’ve been in countries when they failed. This looks just like the other ones.
Thanks Paul. Simple common sense. Everyone, in the USA anyway, has the righteous and reasonable expectation to be able to enjoy life without interference from anyone who feels a need to exert themselves on others. The current situation may be an illustration of when politicians of any odor use mob mentality to advance their agenda.
Years ago, I took a flight from Phoenix to Seattle. There was a woman in the row in front of me who had her seat back partially reclined. As the aircraft began its approach to SeaTac, the flight attendant came through the cabin and checked to see that seatbacks were in the upright position as usual. No problem with compliance except for this woman seated in front of me. She was respectfully asked twice by the flight attendant to return her seatback to the upright position. She refused to do so. The aircraft was entering the final stages of approach, so the flight attendant returned to her seat as required. I don’t know if this woman was ever held accountable for refusing to obey a crew member’s instructions or not. My point is this; The reality is that there are obnoxious passengers that take this kind of attitude. Those who do need to be held accountable. It is a violation of FAA Regs. to fail to obey the instructions of the aircrew members on any flight. ZERO tolerance.
Paul,
Your second to last paragraph assumes that one has self-respect, common sense and social skills, but those virtues disappeared long ago (for reference, check out “The Culture of Narcissism”, written in 1979 but very relevant today).
Since we’re reminiscing, I, too, remember dressing to the nines to fly on a TTA DC-3 from SAT to HOU in 1964, then a CV240 from HOU to LFT to visit grandparents. And it continued through the next two decades on the legacy carriers domestically and internationally (even Braniff!) until the arrival of SW and other LCC’s that opened economical air travel to the masses. I loathe getting on a commercial flight now, and only do so when absolutely necessary.
Thanks for another insightful editorial and even though I’m not overly spiritual, I’m praying hard for this country and humanity in general…
I wouldn’t blame it on SW and the low-cost carriers, though. They were simply a consequence of deregulation. But even that isn’t necessarily the source of the problem, since it seems society in general has lost a bit of civility (regardless of your political leaning). And I don’t think its any one factor that contributed, but a combination of factors, so there’s no easy fix.
For the few times a year I fly commercial, and being neither a rich man nor a pauper, I always fly first class and use noise cancelling headgear for my comfort. Now, what’s all this commotion happening in coach everyone’s talking about? I just got up a few minutes ago…
And what’s this I read about third graders understanding what civility means? That’s funny.
In addition to “Civil, Polite, and Respectful”, I’d add one more ‘rule’ (sorry) for commenters: “Plausibly relevant to aviation”.
A while back I reviewed Paul’s video on how to fly the pattern and not make an @#$%^ of yourself (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMK6GRrMCdI). Paul gave basically the same advice, civility and manners count. Those things are still practiced by most folks I believe. I guess we do need rules or enforcement of expectations for the handful of folks who are determined to encroach on others.
As pilots we do from time to time have to take the airlines, it’s just the practical and needed mode of transportation from time to time. Years ago I read an article by aviation author / trainer Rod Machado, he noted that his favorite airline was “mine”. Yep, still true – I guess I can chant what I want (or not) cruising along in the Skyhawk – beware of the stuck mic syndrome however :). Today “my” airline looks better all the time.