Different Accident, No Lesson

Over the weekend, a highly experienced skydiver acquaintance of mine died in an accident that was, for all intents and purposes, the equivalent of last week’s midair collision in Colorado. It was a midair canopy collision that the other skydiver survived.
This news reached me on Sunday morning as I was thinking about the Centennial midair and watching comments scroll by on social media suggesting there’s much to learn from the Colorado accident. I can be as thick as a mud fence sometimes, but I can’t think of single thing to learn from either of these mishaps, other than if you lose the bubble in a high-risk environment, you can die in an instant. But did we not already know this? Is this now some kind of Eureka moment?
We published this news story the day the accident occurred and a couple of days later, Juan Browne pulled together a nice summary on his YouTube channel. He’s got the fact pattern well illuminated and absent the NTSB’s investigation, the results of which we probably won’t see for months and with no probable cause for three years, you can readily see what happened here. And see it well enough to draw your own conclusions.
Do we not, by now, know that when entering a traffic pattern, we have to be hyper alert for other traffic? Is this a new awareness? Raise your hand if you didn’t know that the second part of see and avoid is not to hit the traffic you say you have in sight. (The tape has the Cirrus pilot saying he had the ATC-pointed-out traffic in sight, the airplane he eventually collided with.) Is it news to anyone that a visual tower just provides sequencing and point outs, but not separation? Do people who’ve actually passed a checkride understand—or at least remember—that the faster the airplane is flying, the larger its turn radius will be? And that’s one reason you slow down in the pattern? As this accident is dissected, will further flaying of the thing tell us something we haven’t seen a thousand times before?
If the answer to these questions is no, our training edifice is even more rickety than I imagined. But increasingly, the more I cover and write about accidents, the less effective I think that coverage is in preventing the next one because we’re not seeing much new in how people wreck airplanes. How they die doing it. That may not be equally true of the why, but I suspect not much has changed there, either. We continue to implore pilots not to do certain things in the interest of accident avoidance or to do other things in the same pursuit, but, despite a lower accident rate, some of us keep doing and not doing the same things anyway. I wonder if we delude ourselves into believing we can procedureilize our way to a lower accident rate.
What may actually be needed is training in thinking about thinking instead of thinking about flying. Back to the skydiving connection. I jumped on Saturday and had a minor revelation. At the end of the freefall part of a jump, we track off to gain some separation for canopy deployment. After the canopy is out, there’s 10 seconds of housekeeping: collapse the slider; open the chest strap; slide back in the leg straps; release the brakes. For years, it has been my habit to look around for my teammates immediately before and after doing this. I hold the rear risers in case I need a quick avoidance turn. My teammates are likely to be hundreds of feet away, but we all like to confirm that and that everyone is under a good canopy. It’s just basic survival situational awareness. It’s habitual.
After the third jump Saturday, I realized I hadn’t done this all day. And I couldn’t remember when I stopped doing it. This is complacency setting in and it’s what kills people in any high-risk endeavor. I had lost the habitual discipline on which survival turns. I wasn’t paying attention to the hierarchy of risk in the various phases of a risky activity. That I thought about it snapped me out of it.
In flying—especially in a modern airplane—your eyes can’t be outside the cockpit constantly, nor do they need to be. Given that the majority of midairs happen in the traffic pattern and there are between six and eight midairs a year, the risk away from the airport justifies a more relaxed scan. You’d exhaust yourself to dysfunction if you didn’t fly with relaxed awareness some of the time. Approaching the airport, however, the reverse is true. There’s little or no time for anything but eyes outside; not using ADS-B to find traffic you should acquire visually, because visually is how you’re going to avoid it. And not relying on a tower for accurate point outs or blabbering on the radio in the misguided belief that it’s anything other than a supplement to a pair of vigilant eyes.
Do people not have this sense of elevated risk? I think they know it intuitively and have it reinforced in training. Maybe what we need is to figure out not how to beat more specific procedures and memory tasks into pilots, but how to get them to self-diagnose complacency to keep it from eroding basic survival awareness. In other words, we all know what to do to confront the risks; we just have to know when we’re faced with them.
If I figure that out, I’ll let you know.
We don’t need anymore training. We don’t need anymore information. We don’t need anymore technology. We don’t need anymore airplanes with parachutes. We are all human and that appears to be fact for the foreseeable future, I think. Part of being human is to error and that’s not going away any time soon. Somehow people seem to think they can eradicate error from humanity. It’s not going to happen boys and girls.
More airplanes with whole-frame parachutes wouldn’t be a terrible thing. There’s no reason a pilot needs to die because of a stupid mistake (either by them, or by a maintenance-induced failure). It’s not about eradicating error, it’s about mitigating the results of error. So it’s always worth asking “is there anything we can learn from X”, even if the answer is objectively “no, not really”.
This was a 2016 Cirrus, best cockpit displays around. ADS-B and big screens to see it on, big windshield to see it in. Big brain to think it through. All went wrong. Why? I think a lot of pilots do not have a good overall 3D situational awareness. If 3 minutes before the accident, he had taken 7 seconds to look at all the moving traffic targets and plan your entry into it, we might have had a different outcome, like say a near miss.
Oh, it’s Monday morning…….I could have won the big game easily.
Let’s not forget that the Metroliner was also on a visual approach! It seems from his radio calls that the Metroliner pilot was 100% absolutely clueless about any other planes near him. See and AVOID is for everyone.
Art, if you look at the Metroliner’s ADS-B track, he was already firmly established on final for 17L and his final approach ADS-B courseline looks like it was drawn with a straight edge. The Cirrus’ ADS-B courseline looks like a kamikaze TRYING to hit the Metroliner.
Paul’s link to Juan Brown’s summary on You Tube plainly shows that. The Cirrus pilot said he “had the traffic,” overshot HIS runway 17R centerline and clunked into the Metroliner.
Yea, that’s the problem. The Metroliner lined up with autopilot on a long visual approach. As you can hear in his transmissions, he could care less about other traffic… and then it hit him.
The metroliner was broadsided by the cirrus who overshot his final. The metroliner pilot did remarkably well flying a crippled airplane to safety. The only thing he was clueless about was how much damage he had sustained.
How did you reach the conclusion that the Metroliner was clueless to other traffic? To me, the two tower frequencies sounded like any other tower frequency, until the collision.
It’s not a unique situation that one pilot thought they saw the correct traffic, or made a call that caused the tower controller to believe the pilot had the correct traffic in sight, but didn’t actually. I know even in my own flying, I have occasionally picked out the wrong target and later realize the one that was being pointed out was someone much closer.
What is a fact is that the Cirrus pilot apparently overshot the parallel runway it was assigned to and flew into the Metroliner.
The Metroliner ads-b track is straight as an arrow (no evasive maneuvering) and the pilots initial report was erroneous (reported engine problem).
Just because the Metroliner was cleared did NOT remove his PIC responsibility to keep an eye on other traffic that my pop up due to error or circumstance. Having “I had the right of way” on your gravestone means little.
I’m not sure what data you think supports this opinion. To the Metro, the Cirrus was at 2 o’clock trending toward 4 and almost 1000 feet lower. If the Metro had a co-pilot, he or she might have seen the traffic, but from the left seat, hard to see how that would have been possible. Also, according to the tapes, the Metro pilot never got a call out on the Cirrus for the parallel. He did get a callout for the Cessna.
Paul, Yes! And the Cirrus was looking toward the airport (to follow traffic and to gauge his lineup to final). Point being is that it’s a far more complex situation than we see on first blush.
As the quote goes, “Aviation itself is not inherently dangerous. But to an even greater degree than the sea, it is terribly unforgiving of any carelessness, incapacity or neglect”.
We can do everything possible to attempt to reduce the most common accidents, but ultimately if the person behind the controls doesn’t give aviation the respect it deserves, nothing will eliminate these accidents. Fully autonomous aircraft probably will, but if we’re talking about aviation as an activity people like to do (as opposed to just ride in), that misses the point.
More training might help, but only if a) the person receiving the training is actually ready to hear the lesson (FOI “law of readiness”) and b) the person teaching is effectively communicating the lesson. And just like pilots, there are good CFIs and less-dedicated CFIs.
I didn’t think of it this way before reading this article but it’s a good point. There truly is nothing to be learned from that crash other than that metroliners don’t fall apart if decapped while flying slowly and that it’s incredible nobody was killed.
Don’t go 150kts in the pattern unless you’re in a fast mover. Everyone knows that
Don’t overshoot your turn on parallel approaches. Everyone knows that.
Watch for traffic during visual approaches. Everyone knows that.
There’s no big lesson here; grievous pilot error was the cause, and the person responsible is the cirrus pilot. Case closed. The metroliner pilot could not have even seen the cirrus approaching him from above and to the right because the cockpit structure is in the way. Hopefully the cirrus pilot will be compelled to stick to the ground from now on given his chain of grossly negligent action. And for all of the good cirrus pilots out there this was another exasperation inducing, stereotype reinforcing crash, and I don’t hold it against you. I’ll still perk up a little more when I hear a cirrus is near me while in the pattern though.
So now all the doctors and lawyers flying Bonanzas are safe from ridiule ?? 🙂
My darned “C” is acting up … ridicule …
nicely put… Human error… yet again. 😮
The fallacy is thinking that aviation accidents should be zero; and when they do happen, whatever suggested “solutions” are being proposed even before we know the whole story.
I dunno … I learned a lot from watching the video links you provided plus others. As YOU said about your jumps, we know the way things work yet complacency often enters the equation. In this case, two airplanes (and an insurance company) paid the price but no lives were lost. Great and not so great. I’ll be more careful as a result.
One thing about local controllers has always bothered me, however. If I’m cleared to land on final, the runway is “mine.” Why do they clear another airplane to land behind me? It’s NOT clear … I’m in the way. Even if they say, “Cleared #2 behind the Cessna,” the runway isn’t clear. SOME pilots just chug along fat dumb and happy and would probably be happy to land on top of me or hit me from the rear. IN FACT, MY CESSNA WAS REAR ENDED BY A PITTS WHEN IT WAS NEW !! I even went to far as to look in the Order JO7110.65V … which no one ever taught me 50 years ago. I only learned of its existence when I had a job in Flight Test Ops for a large Company. I think an alternative command for the number two airplane ought to be evolved. I ‘get’ that the number 2 airplane cleared is now responsible for spacing once they acknowledge the command but … in this case, the Cirrus acknowledged the centerline command but screwed it up anyhow. Some controllers bear responsibility in these evolutions, too. They talk too fast, hear what they “expect” to hear and keep on yakking. Sequencing is only part of their job; spacing is, too.
I’ve had two very close calls among the half dozen or so in my time defying gravity. The one that chased me away from the environs of Bumble Bee AFB was SO close that I could see the two pilots yakking at each other and not looking IN the pattern. As someone said about your Bristell demo article, can’t they talk without looking at each other? Had I not anticipated their actions, they woulda probably run right over the top of me. What flew out of my mouth on the radio cannot be printed here despite the fact that I know better. My wife was SO scared that she rarely flies with me anymore over that one.
Maybe the real lesson from this is a reminder of the lesson that sometimes pilots give too much of their PIC authority to controllers, and that controllers sometimes assume more authority over pilots than they actually have. Pilots and controllers alike have to realize that they operate at the lowest common denominator: sometimes it’s the controller, and sometimes it’s the pilot.
Maybe another lesson is that it should be ok for controllers to use a phrase like “newly certified” just like it’s ok for pilots to say “student pilot”. Saying “student pilot” (even if one isn’t technically still a “student”, because we’re all students of aviation) is short-hand for “go easy on me, please” so if they’re not feeling up to the particular challenge, they are given a little more leeway to remain within their safety comfort zone. But there is no similar phrase for controllers, and I think too many take a bit of a macho attitude and sequence aircraft closer together than they should.
Question: Just how does a controller expect you to use just your eyeballs from 4 miles out from the airport to “not overshoot the final”? It’s a serious question; not only about phraseology but also what accuracy is humanly possible only using eyeballs and perception.
Seeing another traffic target at 4 miles is difficult. Seeing the extended centerline of a runway 4 miles out is not.
Basic geometry means if the two sides of the runway appear to converge in the distance at the midpoint of the runway (i.e. where the centerline is: / \ ), you are lined up. If one side or the other appears different ( | \ or / | ) you are displaced to the left or right (respectively as “drawn” here). The Cirrus pilot would have seen the former, indicating he overshot the final. This is basic visual perception that all post-solo students and up should (but sometimes don’t) have an understanding of.
But if basic visual geometry doesn’t suffice, the Cirrus has a very capable glass panel that can easily be set up to show the extended centerline. This is particularly helpful in reduced visibility or when there are obstructions (like terrain) that obscure the runway.
Yea… and the Metroliner has ADS-B as well. Just saying that being fat dumb and happy on a long visual final is NOT the way I would play it. Perhaps the split frequency also contributed to the pilot(s) complacency?
Why do you keep insisting he was fat, dumb and happy? He was flying the airplane as he was supposed to, he was on the approach where he was supposed to be and he got hit from the right rear quarter by another airplane.
Let’s back up… Just how good are your eyes? What was the background for the Metro or the Cirrus that you can so easily and assuredly pick ’em out and identify them as a potential threat (while maintaining alignment with a runway to assure YOU don’t meander where you don’t belong (i.e. on 17R?)? I know the light has to be just right for me to see a typical GA airplane way off center to right or left at even 1-2 miles. Four miles? You are kidding, right?
Mark II eyeballs, experience, double checking where all the pertinent airplanes are and KEEPING track of ’em, anticipating a potential conflict so staying WELL right (west) of 17R centerline until closer in, checking your ADS-B screen in a busy environment (if you have one [I’ll be interested in knowing if the Cirrus go an aural warning]), slowing to pattern speeds well in advance of the pattern (at one point just prior to the collision, the Cirrus pilot was at 188 kts and descending rapidly while the Key Lyme pilot was below 140 in a normal stabilized approach descent), sterile cockpit (just like the airlines), asking for controller verification of traffic and/or requesting a longer downwind to allow for automatic conflict resolution, anticipating winds aloft off the Rockies might push you further east if you don’t compensate. There’s likely more ? I’d also like to know who the r/h passenger was in the Cirrus? (Pax or CFI).
In THIS case, the Cirrus pilot basically ran down the Metroliner from the side … period. Wasn’t a darned thing the Metroliner coulda done different; he did everything right after the crash, however.
I’ll also be interested in knowing if conversations INSIDE the tower cab are recorded? Were the L and R local controllers talking to each other making sure there wasn’t a conflict. Did someone look out w/ binoculars or look at a brightscope? IF they saw the excessive speed of the Cirrus, they should have steered him further north to establish a stabilized approach.
I’m betting there’ll be some big changes to parallel runway ops as a result of this one. I’m also betting that the final NTSB report will have a laundry list of contributing factors and the JO7110.65 will change, too.
“IF they saw the excessive speed of the Cirrus, they should have steered him further north to establish a stabilized approach.”
Visual towers sequence, they don’t separate, other than on the runway. PIC is supposed to do his part. They might have staggered them a little more, but I’ll bet you a beer no changes to the .65.
Challenge accepted. Problem is, by the time the dust settles, we’ll probably both be lawn food. 🙂
If local controllers only job is to sequence and not separate, why do they sometimes tell you to “go around” or “sidestep?” And why do they say, “Clear to land?” They could get a recording for that. I’d have to sit down and ready the 7110 to understand a bit more about what the heck their job is because if that’s it, we don’t need ’em. We can have some guy with a TV set and a bright scope doing the task remotely. And what would give them the right to “yell” at someone who isn’t doing what they direct? There’s more to this story I think. I’m gonna be doing some digging into this when I have time.