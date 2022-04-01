Flying Into Sun ‘n Fun? Don’t Forget To Be The PIC

Now it’s time for my semi-periodic stand-up-on-your-hind-legs blog. I promise, this will be the last one and should sate you through the remainder of my career as an aviation opinion writer. What ignited it this time was the proximity of Sun ‘n Fun starting Tuesday and this video, a link to which someone must have sent me but who knows, because like everyone else, I bob along in a river of digital content barely keeping my nose above pixel level.
The gist of the video is half revealed in the grammatical fracture of the title: Why Plane Crashes at Oshkosh Every Year. The author then presents the argument that crashes at Oshkosh—and there are often a small few—are “caused” by air traffic controllers yelling at or pressuring pilots, distracting them from the delicate task of landing the airplane. He observes that nine times out of ten, crashes occur on the runways at Oshkosh or Lakeland, then leaps to the conclusion that ATC is responsible. Well, yeah, most crashes in general occur on runways because that’s where the vast majority of pilots meet mother earth and all too often, we screw it up. R-LOCs, we call them, for runway loss of control. They often bend metal, sometimes badly, but rarely fatally.
There’s a kernel of truth to the assertion that high-octane ATC at Oshkosh and Lakeland are factors, but no matter how much you water that seed, you’re not gonna get a flower. The reason is that short of running two airplanes together, controllers are but facilitators and, as it always has, 91.3 rules. The full text is mercifully short: “(a) The pilot in command of an aircraft is directly responsible for, and is the final authority as to, the operation of that aircraft.” The emphasis is mine. Just as an aside, while the intent is clear, this sentence could use a rewrite. But that’s for another day.
In this context, PIC authority extends beyond the mere manipulation of the controls and to the concept of what it means to be in command. It means knowing the NOTAM, for example, being prepared to confidently fly at varying airspeeds, including slow flight, and executing tight turns at potentially low altitudes, short-notice go arounds, plopping the airplane down on a designated spot and tuning out hectoring radio transmissions from the tower. In the opening of the video, there’s a particularly egregious example of a controller badgering the pilot unnecessarily at length and advising him to “add power.” Excuse me, as my friend Ross Russo likes to say, rock the tower if you’re flying the airplane. Video author Mike Ojo rightly points out that this may be a factor in some runway mishaps and that controllers working this way add unnecessary agita and tension to the exercise. I agree, but it’s not causative. Being in command means having the chops to ignore that noise and carry on with being the final authority.
The word “unable” is always available when safety or capability are in question, even if you can’t say it on a frequency that’s permanently hogged by a controller holding the PTT. Have the confidence to do what’s necessary to resolve the situation safely and worry about the consequences later, of which there are likely to be none. In the video, the controller commands a Bonanza pilot twice to “put it down.” This is a perfect recipe for a porpoising or gear collapse accident and the only thing between that and salvation is the pilot’s discipline to put the airplane down when it’s damn well ready to quit flying. And not before.
What appears to be going on in that situation is the kind of too tight spacing that happens all the time at AirVenture and Sun ‘n Fun. It’s not clear why it happened. It could be one of the pilots turned sooner than he was supposed to or flew faster than he was supposed to or maybe the controller called the turn too soon or otherwise messed up the sequence. It happens. Remember, at AirVenture, controllers are allowed to use non-standard runway separation so it’s not a question of if this will happen, but when. It’s understood that a cooperative relationship between controllers and pilots will sort this stuff out. To a point.
If you deem an ATC directive—say a last-second go around or a low turn—will put the airplane in extremis, 91.3 authorizes you to do what’s necessary to save it, regardless of the directive. It’s not blanket immunity, of course. If you turn left when the controller said right or taxi onto a runway you weren’t cleared to enter, 91.3 won’t save you. And there are gray areas between that and a righteous decision to decline a directive.
Performance anxiety plays a role here, too. Pilots sometimes assume, wrongly in my view, that speed-of-heat radio transmissions equate to Olympic-level ATC. Sometimes yes, sometimes no. But there’s an understandable desire to perform heroic feats of airmanship to measure up to the imagined high expectations of controllers and, possibly, an audience.
In 2001, an acquaintance of mine was on final to runway 9 at Oshkosh in a Glasair III when he was asked to fly S-turns for spacing. He did, and slowed down to the extent of entering a stall/spin. He died in that crash for the simple want of rejecting a directive he couldn’t safely execute. In 2010, famed racing figure Jack Roush was seriously injured when he stalled his Premier jet after a late go-around on runway 18R. He believed he would conflict with a slower airplane just departing, but applied inadequate power for the go around, resulting in a stall. Roush exercised his PIC authority, but simply failed to follow through to completion.
Oshkosh (or Lakeland) is no place for tentative, half-step execution. Know that going in. And remember to expect the unexpected, because you’re kind of likely to see it. Also, accept that with that many airplanes stuffed into a small space, risks are simply higher. Period. If that doesn’t sit well—and it surely doesn’t with many pilots—driving is a lower stress option. Heresy, I know, but better that than a bent airplane.
Would love to join you, but as they say, “unable.”
Have a great time!
Paul, although you would state it in a more prosaic manner, I’ll just say: Thanks for the reminder — it’s one that all pilots need to hear regularly.
I’ve always hoped that I would bump into you at past SnF’s just to say hello — maybe this will be the year. I think I know your views about covering these big events, so hopefully you’ll make it through this one without too many ill effects. Best of luck in that effort!
We’ve all heard “When you can’t do it, just say ‘unable'” or “If you need to, declare an emergency”, but I have found that the majority of pilots don’t get enough practice in actually using these words. I discovered this many years ago when I was in a Red Bird simulator and for the first time ever spoke the words “declaring an emergency”. It was just a simulator, but it actually tingled my spine saying it, because I never had done it before. It was from then that I decided as an instructor, I would actually make my student say those words during a flight review or initial training (to me as fake ATC, of course, and not on the actual frequency). Same thing with using “unable”.
We talk about pilots not getting enough practice with go-arounds, but I think equally important is practicing saying rarely-spoken words out loud. And including some training in how to analyze the current situation to know when saying those words is appropriate. Reading about it isn’t good enough; you have to actually experience it (preferably in a safe and controlled environment).
Unable is the key learning point here – I shot an approach at 120 knots b/c ATC told me there was faster incoming traffic behind me – I shoulda said ‘unable’, vector me around and I’ll try it again.
As for this person’s video, there is one good comment from a viewer:
ACT at Oshkosh could have said: “Lancair land after the yellow dot, faster traffic behind you” – succinct while giving context to the pilot as to what is needed/expected of him or her. Micro-managing a pilot by just repeating keep going keep going is not helpful – good post, Paul.
This little story is a reminder of exactly what Paul says. The pilot is pilot in command and sometimes we must send the message. I was on an IFR flight plan flying through NY airspace on a day when the weather went to crap. One of the vectors had me on a bee line to a sizable thunderstorm cell displayed on my storm scope. The controller was doing yeoman’s work sorting out all the traffic lining up for approaches to KLGA, KJFK and KEWR and there was no break in the constant flow of his commands. I could not get a word in edgewise. When that thunderstorm penetrated my 25 mile no go ring, I turned left 20 degrees. Within minutes, the controller picked up the turn and called “80H what are you doing?”. My response, “I’m deviating for thunderstorms”. His response, “don’t do that sir, don’t do that”. My response, “my next word is the E word”. His response, “Ah 80H, turn left to course ….”. Message sent, Message received.
“driving is a lower stress option. Heresy, I know, but better that than a bent airplane.” Best advice!