Vaccine Passport: Stop Crying, Get Your Shot

When I was growing up in the 1950s, those boring, golden years between the unmitigated glory of World War II and the current mass hysteria we call modern life, my father had a veritable library of succinct phrases to suit each child-rearing challenge. At the blink of an eye, he could lapse into Autophrase Select mode and hurl one of these at me.
“You’ll eat it and you’ll like it!”
“Don’t make me come [up] [back] [down] [over] there!”
“Do [insert commanded action] or I’ll give you something to cry about!”
I’ll pretend I remember he used choice [C] when I surely cried about getting the polio vaccine around 1956. In those days, they used glass syringes about the size of a grease gun and the needle was so long, the doc had to be careful not to drive it plumb through and pin your arm to your chest. You got a cherry sucker to shut you the hell up.
Social media not being a thing then and the slippery slope to tyranny having been more of an us-against-the-Nazis just a few years prior, if I’d had the temerity to mount a reasoned, impassioned anti-vax stance, my father would have, as they say in the modern military, gone kinetic. That would be unlisted choice [D], which involved welts from a willow switch or a boxed ear. Corporal punishment was, and is, underrated. To attend school, you got vaccinated. Period. If anybody whined, they got over it.
And now comes Qantas, the Australian airline, proposing a similar strategy for passengers flying on its airplanes. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for international travel on its aircraft when the vax becomes available. They’re debating requiring this for domestic flights. Is this a good idea? Yes, in my view, it is. Does it erode your rights? Yes and no. Yes, because as a condition of service, they’re insisting you to do something you might not want to do. No because your right to fly on an airliner owned by someone else is neither protected nor absolute. I’m sure someone will sue to test that.
I suspect Qantas came to this decision in the context of Australia’s promising effort to contain the SARS CoV-2 virus. As of this week, the U.S. case rate is 38 times higher than Australia’s; the death rate in the U.S. is 23 times higher. A caveat: The data on COVID-19 infections and death rates is of questionable accuracy and reliability. But we’re working with what we’ve got.
With Qantas leading, we now pause and see if other airlines will follow. If I were guessing, I would say the Asian carriers will lead, followed by Europe. I would expect U.S. carriers to be paralyzed by the utterly polarized reaction to COVID-19 risk. This week’s AVweb poll asks if readers would favor an airline requiring the vaccination against one that did not. At the moment, it’s 41 to 35 in favor of vaccination required.
The airlines are currently in a quandary unique in their history. Passenger traffic is trickling back but at a far slower pace than they need to avoid massive restructuring. On the Sunday following Thanksgiving, 1.1 million passengers flowed through TSA checkpoints—about 39 percent of the volume of a year ago on the same day. That was cause for minor rejoicing but it might be short-lived if we see the spike in COVID prevalence public health authorities are warning about.
So what is the problem here? Everyone assumes—me included—it’s lack of confidence in COVID mitigations, such as they are, that keeps people away from the airports. To that, I would add an utter inability at almost all levels to assess realistic disease prevalence and thus risk. I still have a few friends who insist it’s all a big hoax and I don’t try to penetrate their thick skulls with whatever facts are available.
I’ve been asking airline pilot friends and recently, the flight attendant and pilot unions, for case data. Everything is anecdotal and secondhand. If formal data collection or surveillance exists, it’s not being revealed. Given the profound economic damage and death toll of this virus, this is sadly emblematic of our entire disjointed response. On the plus side, an airline friend was recently contacted by his company and told he had been exposed to a crew member with COVID. So at least some contact tracing is going on.
After months of frustration, I finally concluded that for me personally, the best risk metric is probability of hospitalization, because that data isn’t clouded by “died with or died of” fuzziness. If you need hospitalization, you may be on the way to long-term lung, heart and other debilitating effects. In Florida, so far, one in 400 residents have been hospitalized with COVID overall. For my age, it’s probably twice that so call the risk one in 200. That’s not huge, but it’s not trivial, either. It’s five times the risk of a skydiver experiencing a main parachute malfunction and having to use a reserve. It’s 500 times the rate of dying in a general aviation accident. If I could have a vaccine to reduce any of those risks, yeah, I’ll take it.
Not so long ago, when you traveled internationally, you needed to show your Carte Jaune—the yellow card showing you had all the vaccinations required of the country you were entering. It was a basic and widely accepted foundation of public health. Although the Carte Jaune is still required by some countries, most no longer require it. One reason is that the very vaccines it documented wiped out the diseases they were supposed to prevent so the risk doesn’t justify the verification.
Qantas appears to be going in that direction on its own and perhaps others will follow, at least temporarily. Want to bet they’ll get some help from countries requiring vaccination for entry? This time the Carte Jaune may be digital. Maybe an app or QR code. That raises privacy issues, but what doesn’t? Ever use Google or Facebook? If a vaccine passport gains momentum, it could be a significant earlier reset for the airlines, not to mention a boost for tourism everywhere. Since I skipped Epidemiology 101 in school, I have no sense of what herd penetration is necessary to make a difference. It would seem like every vaccination helps.
Some people resist vaccination because they’re worried about side effects. I’m sympathetic. My doc recommended the new shingles vaccine this summer. The pharmacist said it could have “noticeable” side effects. I’ll say. Felt like a bad flu for 12 hours and a red, swollen injection site. The second dose two months later felt like a worse flu for 12 hours. But both were preferable to having shingles. In 1955, the year before I got my polio shot, the vaccine had been rushed to market and a bad batch with live virus made it into the supply chain. Some 40,000 cases of polio resulted, with 51 paralyzed and four deaths. Yet my father, who was a research chemist, had us vaccinated anyway. I assume he did this because what little risk remained was preferable to having polio.
I know some people won’t get the vaccine because they think Bill Gates is inserting microchips into their arms. (These do have the latest module for Windows 95, I’ve heard.) Or that it’s a government mind control program. These people are perfect marks for conspiracy videos on YouTube. I know because they send me the links.
So that leaves the rest of us to decide if a vaccine is worth what risk it entails against what benefits it provides. For me, it’s a trade-off. The vaccine efficacy looks good and worth whatever risk it has against a CT scan showing lungs like ground glass. And let’s have no illusions about a vaccine being a pandemic off switch. It’s unlikely to be for reasons related to distribution and acceptance.
But Qantas’ idea might accelerate things for those select populations flying or traveling in commercial airliners and might thus help the industry recover a little faster than it otherwise might. For me, that makes a vaccine worth it.
I avoided the flu vaccine for years, until last year. Why? I have a mild needle phobia, and I’m in the age group that is minimally affected by the flu if I got it. What changed? It sounded like last flu season was going to be a bad one, and I regularly visit my brother who has two young kids (one at the time who was a new born), so it seemed like the responsible adult thing to do. The flu shot makes me lightheaded for about 20-30 minutes after the shot, and my arm is sore for 12-48 hours afterwards; in short, it’s quite uncomfortable and painful, but still (slightly) better than getting the flu. But more importantly, it reduces my chances of transmitting the flu to those who are likely to be worse off than me.
Which brings me to the covid vaccine. When it becomes available to me, I will be getting it. I expect it will be as uncomfortable as the flu shot is, but it will help bring an end to this pandemic.
So what about airlines requiring proof of vaccination? Sure, that’s fine, I have no problems with that. But that alone won’t make me more likely to fly commercially, because of the same main reason I don’t fly now: I’m more concerned about picking something up in the airport itself. If as many as half of the airlines served by the terminal require shots but the other half doesn’t, it really doesn’t make that much of a difference to me since I’ll still be exposed. And though I hate the masks, I wear one because they’re required and because the latest science (which now has a rather sizable sample size) says they make a measurable difference. But others are still unconvinced, or just tired of them, and an airport terminal seems like too large of a space for covid mitigation steps to be effectively enforced.
By what warped logic can a government that feels empowered to shut down your business and mandate that you wear a mask whenever you’re not in your shower (unless accompanied), assert that it’s powerless to compel you to get vaccinated? Seriously.
If Phase 1 of our “response” to this pandemic has been characterized by lack of brains, it sure looks like Phase 2 is going to be an exhibit of lack of balls.
Depends on which “government” you mean, YARS. There is no federal mandate that shuts down your business or mandates that you wear a mask. Thus, requiring a vaccination falls to those governments that do, the states. Unfortunately, SARS-CoV-2 can’t read a map but is a frequent flier.
Had our President understood that “pandemic” means that the US population is divided into only two groups: “those who have it” and “those who will get it”, and then issued uniform requirements for business and social contacts, it would have been trivial to then mandate taking a vaccine, once it became available.
Instead, he passed the buck to the state governors who issued wildly variable and inconsistent executive orders. As a result, the states with the lowest population density were not immune to the virus, they were simply the last to see their death rates spike to comparable per-capita.
As for the anti-vaxxers, we should treat them the same way that we did the polio sufferers a hundred years ago by confining them to sanitariums. If they survive the experience, they will have achieved immunity the old-fashioned way, while spreading the virus to only like-minded idiots.
Every so often Mother Nature feels it necessary to administer a global IQ test. I plan to pass it.
Just a little history:
When Trump asserted that HE had the authority to establish national protocols, it was various governors who asserted that such was THEIR prerogative – good old Federalism in action.
I guess we get the government that we deserve. God save us all from ourselves.
Requiring vaccination seems like something that countries should do as a condition of entry. To the extent that they work with the airlines to help enforce that, great, but it seems like this should be imposed by immigration authorities. After all, once you’re vaccinated, if we really have a 95% efficacy rate, who cares if the guy next to you spilling pretzel crumbs on your lap is dumb enough to prefer to get COVID?
And I say that as a thirty-something, healthy, fit, and active person who had COVID, and I’ll tell you, if it wasn’t the sickest I’ve ever been in my life, it must have been in the top three. No question I’m gonna get the vaccine so I don’t have to go through that again. I’d rather feel sick for a day than feel sick for a week. That’s a no brainer. Concerns about new vaccine technology are obviously worth taking seriously. But pretending the vaccine is a larger risk than COVID itself is obvious malarkey.
If you’ve already had the actual disease and recovered from it, is that not the same as receiving the vaccine? I’m not doctor, but doesn’t your recovery mean that you already have the antibodies that the vaccine is designed to make your body produce? What additional benefit is there to getting you a shot at this point?
I’m not making any comment, I am honestly asking the questions.
Covid apparently behaves like the flu or cold virus in that getting it doesn’t provide you with lifetime immunity. Unless you’ve gotten over covid within the last 6-8 months it seems, there will still be a benefit to the vaccine. This also means it will likely take a higher percentage of the population receiving the vaccine (or having recently recovered from covid) to get true herd immunity.
David, I remember public health authorities suggesting immunity earlier in the year based on having contracted and survived Covid 19. I’m now reading accounts of people having had the disease twice and most public health authorities have now reversed their stance on this. My doc told me just yesterday we don’t know enough about the disease to be able to make any such herd immunity assessments based solely on a preponderance of the population having contracted it and survived. I’m thinking declare an emergency and land at the nearest suitable airport, ie: get the shot.
Unclear. Other coronaviruses seem to provide immunity on the scale of a low single digit number of years, usually, but we don’t know for sure with this one, especially how widespread it is, I could see this one mutating fast enough for that immunity to wear off sooner potentially.
Given that the general public probably won’t be getting the vaccine until Spring of next year, I’ll have been a year or more out from my infection, so I won’t be assuming I’ll still be immune then, in terms of the precautions I’m taking. I probably still will be immune, but it’s not something I want to take any chances on.
“Vaccine Passport: Stop Crying, Get Your Shot”. Good title and even better advice. Of course all the dead enders and Bill Gates conspiracy subscribers will come out of the woodwork at the thought of mandatory vaccinations inhibiting their personal rights just like they howl in this comment section about wearing masks, but none of those, in my town at least, run red lights howling about an invasion of personal rights for some strange reason. Some of them ride motorcycles without helmets but that’s at least little or no risk to the rest of us and we may all be even better off for that.
I haven’t had a flu shot in 40 years, have no intention of getting one now( even though my doctor asks me every year now). Have I had the flu, sure I have usually the one day kind. I do intend on getting the Covid vaccine shot when it becomes my turn to get it. By then all of the high priority/risk persons will have had the vaccine and then we all should know if there are any issues with it. As far as proving vaccination for domestic airline travel, mask wearing rules have not helped get airlines back to the pre-Covid levels, I doubt the domestic airline traveler will be any more willing to airline when being asked for any medical papers. For international travel each country can set their requirements as they please. Some though that rely on tourist spending might be a little reluctant to add any more barriers to those tourists and the money they spend. I have already said my peace as far as what the government can require or all of the shutdowns implemented.
I will be the last one getting the shot, if any. It has been rushed and there are no guarantees its safe. For a virus that is not even a killer virus or dangerous for more than 2 % of the population. And a nuisance for most under 65 or so, unless you have some sort of disease. Anyway, protecting the sick, elderly from any virus is the key. Not taking the whole population in hostage.
I have a friend in New Zealand who is related to the Prime Minister. In an email I received just today, she tells me that rank-and-file residents are not being allowed to travel out of the Country. Inbound non-residents must apply for entry, the waiting list is three months long and they must be quarantined in a specific location at their expense before being allowed to freely move about. Their island status gives them the luxury to control the situation that way and “there have been no incidences of the virus (there) for months.”
Here in the US … not so much. I don’t see any other way to slow this thing down, allow businesses to reopen and life to resume some modicum of normalcy other than taking the vaccine. I’ve always taken a flu shot but last year — for the first time — I had a moderate reaction to a HD dose requiring a doctor visit so now I’m running scared. I still have a scar from that time in the military when they used pneumatically projected needles and one tore my arm skin open, too. When the vaccine is offered to me, I guess I’ll begrudgingly take it but I still won’t fly commercially or insert myself into any concentrated areas of people routinely. To keep Bill Gates from surreptitiously using the opportunity to upload Win95 into my noodle and taking over my mind, I’ll stay away from router antennas, USB ports and buy myself an aluminized protective faraday shield hat. If only we’da listened to Nancy and gone into SFO Chinatown for some dim sum last February 24th. Too late now.
For my benefit and that of others, I follow COVID-19 hygienic guidelines; wearing appropriate masks, social distancing, avoiding friends or family gatherings. And, should I live long enough, I would welcome the covid vaccine. Now, what intrigues me is that there are some, in this wonderful country, that do not understand or believe in the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who do not realize that they are accepting a 9/11 per day. And, in their ignorant and idiotic way, may have become American assailants against themselves, their family, and innocent others.
“Vaccine Passport: Stop Crying, Get Your Shot”. Thank you Paul!
BTW, the coronavirus vaccine should be mandatory.