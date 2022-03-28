Let’s Leave Crash Theories To The Real Experts

One of the many hazards of this job (we do it all for you, gentle readers) is reading accident investigation reports. The chief danger is the inevitable realization is that there are so many truly dumb ways to crash an airplane that it can give you pause every time you call “Prop clear” or step from the jetway. New methods of creating smoking holes are being discovered every day.
A second danger of scanning those reports is in using the NTSB’s hopelessly complicated and counterintuitive database to find what you’re looking for. If you’ve encountered Carol, the perplexing name for this morass of frustratingly confusing dataspeak, you know of which we speak and it’s a topic for another day.
When you finally crack Carol’s code or somehow stumble into the information you seek in the volumes of reports, you’ll be amazed at how complicated seemingly straightforward accidents can be. Investigators look at an amazing range of factors and evidence in determining probable cause. It takes months of interviews and analysis and it shows how the slightest inconsistency, the tiniest slip-up and the most minor malfunction can blow up into full-fledged disaster in the blink of an eye.
So that’s why I get a little frustrated with the rush to judgment by armchair pundits who pontificate on the “possible cause” of crashes literally before the smoke clears. And the more mysterious the accident, the more numerous the theories become. When they’re transmitted at the speed of social media, they become fact before anyone has actually determined their truth.
Even the most diligent media can get caught repeating false information that has trended through the social media ranks to become a false fact. A lot of well-respected media organizations and bloggers were tricked by several flight simulator videos of other crashes that got passed off as a shot of the China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that crashed in southern China last week. Despite all the corrections and retractions by the many who were mortified by their mistake, the damage was done and those screen grabs from simulations will live on forever as an actual picture of the crashing airplane.
It’s human nature to wonder about how such tragedies occur and it’s largely up to us as the media to find answers to those questions but boy, do we have to be careful. The paucity of details available about the unusual crash in China has, as is often the case, fueled rampant speculation and led to a disturbing “theory” that is gaining traction all over the forums and on social media groups.
The fact that there is so far no evidence that suggests it’s correct not only muddies the waters for those trying to determine what actually occurred, it shows immense disrespect for crew members who were among the 132 people killed in the crash.
So, we get that you’re curious. So are we. But spreading unsubstantiated or downright false innuendo based on wholly uninformed opinion gets in the way of us finally being able to get you the truth.
When you finally discover the keys to Carol’s vault chronicling the missteps, failures and occasional treachery that bring down airplanes, there is much to be learned and it’s all factual. But like all good things, there’s some effort—and patience—required to properly use it.
Having been involved with many crash investigations, I know first hand not all the information about a crash is seen, or even reviewed by the NTSB. This leads to questionable ‘theories’ put out by the ‘experts’. Some of the reports even hint they know the real reason for the crash, but don’t go there for various political reasons.
Russ, you’re asking for the media to act in a responsible manner. There is not even a remote chance that is ever going to happen. I didn’t even need to say that for everyone to already know that. That being said, what is the purpose of even addressing the issue of “rush to judgement?” I don’t get it.
As I expected, the “Probable Cause” Youtube channel (Dan Gryder) quickly published “his” probable cause (pilot suicide). IMO, he’s the worst offender pretty much every time. The whole purpose of his Youtube channel is to do exactly what a responsible writer would never do.
This 100%, except the whole purpose of his YouTube channel is to generate clicks and cash. For responsible post-incident analysis, I trust Juan Browne (Blancolirio) most.
The NTSB should take note of Blancolirio.
That channel is a train wreck.
Care to explain? (I get the pun, by the way.)
If real (and real-speed) video of a crash is available on you toob, I will watch it. If it’s repeated at slow speeds with voice-over commentaries, I mute it. I believe useful information can be gained without necessarily being told what I am watching by some self-styled expert. As for social media, well, I don’t participate in that quagmire, so what happens there stays there and does not intrude on my experience.
Nope. Put me in the camp that enjoys reading AND LEARNING from “potential pitfalls”. I wondered how long it would be before someone here came after Probable Cause or Blanco. Haters gonna hate. I appreciate the information. Learn and Live. NTSB is often speculation that you wait years to receive. Keep ’em coming.
Nothing wrong with learning from “potential pitfalls”, but there’s nothing to be learned from “speculative pitfalls”, which is all that pre-accident-report post-crash “analysis” are. In fact, learning from such speculation can sometimes even be dangerous because they may draw the completely wrong conclusions. And with all of the accidents that do have completed reports, what’s the point about speculating about a new crash before all of the evidence has even become available? There are plenty of existing opportunities to learn from actual pitfalls.
The difference between the NTSB/AAIB/etc “speculation” and others’ speculation is that the former (as flawed as they may be at times) came from a team of trained crash analysists. And they take months to complete because it takes that long to collect all the evidence and analyze it, being careful not to jump to “obvious” conclusions. And in many crashes, the “obvious” cause ended up being definitively proven not to be the cause.
I know many pilot friends who share crash reports of GA aircraft and sometimes even speculate what happened. And at one point, I would speculate about crashes too. But I now don’t participate in them, partly because some of my speculations were later proven wrong because I didn’t have all the facts.
Thanks for the chuckle. After seeing the back ground and credentials of the federal accident investigators for the pitts crash that killed the local TV reporter (N600DF Pitts S2-B) your post struck a funny bone.
The investigators (2 avionics inspectors with one being a student pilot).
And your credentials are what, exactly?
Did I miss the requirement to be a federal investigator or list my credentials to make a comment or give an opinion?
When you imply that trained investigators are no more qualified to determine a cause than you are, I think it’s only fair to ask what your qualifications are that puts you on par with them.
Question “Authority” and make a little money. Love it. This article? Not so much.
Thank you Russ for saying what unfortunately occasionally needs to be said. Your blog’s most prescient statement is “it shows immense disrespect for crew members who were among the 132 people killed in the crash.” As a retired professional for whom it could have been me, I take that immense disrespect of premature publicly repeated wild speculation personally.
Being human we all have tendencies to speculate, some more privately than others. I’d like to think that at least among the professionals at the AVweb table, speculation is privately or at least closely held. I’ve chosen and am happy to sit at the this table along with everyone else, professional and non-professional. But above all other opinions issued here, I feel most ambivalent about being here when wild speculation on accidents of this nature is carelessly splattered into public comment.
I totally agree with you, Russ. Idle speculation about “probable cause” is akin to conspiracy theories. The only fact we have is that a tragic crash happened, and no one alive knows why. Let the experts probe for whatever facts may be available. Then, perhaps, we will know why. Or maybe, as sometimes happens, we never will.
Im fascinated by the hubris of those who believe that expressing an opinion, specifically about the possible cause of an aviation crash is anything other than just that, an opinion. Looking at it from that perspective, I never knew I had such power!
This is a freedom of speech issue. The last people that should have the only keys to the gate is the government (USA or Chinese). Shame on you Russ because you should know better. Even Richard McSpadden (AOPA Air Safety) published a video of the ElCajon LR-35 accident before the rubble was cleared from the street. Does the video make Richard wrong? Hell no it doesn’t. Thank you very much but I will choose to read and believe what I want to. I don’t need you to tell me to believe the government first and foremost.
Great point! Avweb has a number of writers that appear to worship at the throne of government who often focus on pieces for publication that tell us how we are not very smart and need to be told who to listen to and on what and when we should comment.
And don’t you love the fact that the writer is moved to the point of frustration because someone had the audacity to publicly comment before he thought you should? Damn, must be tough getting through the day with so much frustration anytime someone says something you disagree with.
I had a long diatribe about pilots and their speculations.
However, it is summed up with:
“Suspicion alone is not enough to speak. Once spoken out, the suspicion of such depravity is real enough to do the work of truth.
The facts are necessary. Without facts, you must remain silent.”
-Gaius Octavian
Pilots are their own worst enemy.
Yes, Emperors of past and today hate when commoners speak against what they declare as truth.
Except that’s not at all what that quote means. Regardless of who said it, it’s nonetheless true that speaking of suspicion without fact is the best way to sow fear and doubt, or at the very least, confusion.
Now, if there were facts that one could use to back up suspicion that the recent crash in China was caused by, for instance, pilot suicide, that’s entirely different than just speculating without solid evidence that it might have been pilot suicide. It also “might have been” spacial disorientation, or poor maintenance, or a flight control issue, or snakes on a plane.
Of course we can differ on the meaning of a quote and I agree that you are making a rational argument in support of your opinion. I simply don’t believe in the underlying premise that (to play this theory out) that in the conference room at crash investigation headquarters in Beijing, investigators are fearful or confused about the evidence due to commentary of uninvolved individuals.
It’s not the investigators themselves, itt’s the rest of the public that don’t know enough to take these speculations as just that and instead see it as fact. Or uninformed journalists who pick them up and present them as “such-and-such expert says it’s X”, even if said expert tries to go out of their way to explain that it is just speculation.
Though that being said, I can’t be entirely trustful of what Beijing investigators eventually come up with either. But presumably by then, at least more facts will have become available.
Poor Russ should have known calling for restraint, good judgement and responsible speech would not go down well with this crowd!
Having gone through the same accident invest school as the FAA, I was amazed at the lack of technical knowledge exhibited by some of my classmates. One completely missed the cause of an in flight engine failure ( a large hole in the crankcase and a missing connecting rod) while another didn’t know the number of “Ruddervators” on a Bonanza. One wanted to remove the wings from a twin commander( difficult to do with a one piece wing) due to some wingtip damage ( was afraid there was spar damage)
I certainly can agree that rush to judgement or unfettered speculation put forward by influential media outlets & sources can and often has done harm by unjustly impacting an innocent party, and that such influencers have a moral and often legal obligation to avoid speculative accusations of fault.
On the other hand, I find myself siding with commentors like Jeff Welch & C340Guy with respect to the notion being put forth that there is a need to suppress ordinary individuals’ opinions or theories of accident cause while waiting for full data and/or some distant future conclusion reached by officialdom. I disagree that there is something intrinsically immoral about an individual having and sharing an honestly held opinion about likely cause, even if not backed by hard data. A shared cloud of the opinions and theories of others is actually a useful data source in and of itself, not just as they relate to the accident itself but as they provide insight into all the factors that influence group thought.
Intriguing. Data will determine cause. So we wait.
“This is a freedom of speech issue… I don’t need you to tell me to believe the government first and foremost.”
So, whose freedom of speech exactly?…🙄
‘First and foremost’, this has nothing to do with free speech. Nowhere did the author posit such nonsense as to imply freedom of speech should be curtailed in this case.
For me, Russ is speaking about the inherent danger of the ‘loose lips sink ships’ idiom we all have heard of and know the potential danger it represents. Ever more so in today’s world of social media, group/tribe gullibility and grievance, thin-skinned reactions that replace thoughtfulness, and other accidental ‘smoking holes’ of impatient, obtuse reactions.
To the snowflakes and word victims who think the gubment and AvWeb writers and, oh, so many others! are out to take your freedom of speech away or tell you what to do or think or just ruin your day for spite –
-That is exactly the point of concern the author was making.
I got your back Dave!
Russ the other thing to note is that when a credible media outlet or real expert try to correct a wrong and/or speculative comment that is not based on fact, it gets put in the conspiracy theory coverup pile. So the wrong facts are facts and the truth is a conspiracy theory.
One more thing: all media outlets should require a date/time stamp on images and videos they publish. This is not hard to do and would eliminate a lot of of mis/dis-information on all topics (not just aviation). Blockchain or other technology could be used to validate the actual image time, date and location and us savvy consumers should be skeptical about stuff we see until this verification process (or similar) can be rolled out. Just too much crap out there.