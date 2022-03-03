Maybe The Ghost Is A Myth. And So What?

Early in the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine, the perfect cyber-fueled urban myth appeared: The Ghost of Kyiv. By now, you’ve heard the story. A heroic and skilled Ukrainian Mig 29 pilot downed five or six Russian aircraft in a single day, including another Mig 29.
I was traveling at the time the story appeared and filed it for later examination. At first blush, I deemed it to be mythical disinformation of the sort that’s hardly new to the messy business of warfare. Subterfuge, lying and misdirection have been prominent in military tactics since Rome stomped through what is now Syria and into Western Europe. In the intervening days, nothing has emerged to make me think the Ghost of Kyiv is anything but an internet fantasy.
Of course, we all know this doesn’t matter. Whoever authored the myth probably realized that however much its veracity might be doubted, that would never eclipse the delicious hope that it actually is true. And that is the very definition of the inspiration the people of Ukraine desperately need. So true or not, the myth has value. It’s a talisman for an entire country fighting against overwhelming odds while the world mostly stands aside.
What caused me to doubt my own doubts, however, is what has transpired during the past week. The U.S. has done enough of its own stomping around for us all to understand how the airpower element works. The initial attacks come at night and take out air defense radars and missile batteries and crater runways to deny the enemy their use. An AWACS airplane or two watches over the show and coordinates and deconflicts attacks. Against that onslaught, no enemy aircraft are likely to be rising to the fight.
The aviation defense press has written widely—and positively—about Russia’s modernized and professionalized air force, so I just assumed it would operate and succeed like the U.S. military has. Evidently, not a fair assumption. Based on early results, the defense press is now asking where the Russian air force is hiding. With more than 200 frontline combat aircraft within short flying time of north central Ukraine, it has apparently flown few missions and suffered significant losses against anti-aircraft systems that weren’t, as we thought, inhibited or disabled by flinging dozens of radiation-seeking missiles at the radars.
This is a curious turn of events. The experts can only speculate, but some of the thinking suggests the Russians are fearful of losing front-line aircraft to ground-based shoulder-fired missiles, as they clearly were in Syria. The same applies to helicopters, so a three-man squad squirting Stingers at Su-25s has less worry of being blown to bits by a KA-52 attack helicopter, at least one of which the Ukrainians claim to have shot down.
Further, while the U.S. military struggles with funding training hours, Task and Purpose reports that Russian pilots may get fewer than 100 hours a year of training time. That’s not much. And it’s not just the training hours, but the operational doctrine that goes with it. Several sources have reported that while Russia is using precision guided munitions, some of these have proven ineffective and others are in short supply, forcing aircraft to deploy dumb bombs at lower altitudes that put them into the envelope of shoulder-fired weapons like the Stinger. So, as they did in Syria, the Russians simply avoid areas where Stingers may be.
Along with the fog of war, there’s also a fog of unconfirmed claims. The Week reported that Ukraine claims 29 aircraft shot down and an equal number of helicopters. By U.S. standards, that’s an absurdly large number of losses. In 20 years of war in Iraq and Afghanistan, for instance, the U.S. lost 130 helicopters, about a third of them to hostile fire. But the Russians are flying in a far more hostile environment, so 29 in a week may be accurate. I’m sure the intelligence shops at NATO are watching the action carefully for it could very well be NATO forces might get dragged into a shooting war everyone would hope to avoid.
So given that the Russian air force hasn’t exactly distinguished itself as many thought it would, it’s OK it some people believe in the Ghost of Kyiv. There are worse tall tales to swallow.
Something seems to be slowing the invasion. It would take more than one sortie to have downed that many planes in one day. Really heartbreaking to see the pictures of the destruction caused by the Russians for no reason all. Hopefully the rest of Europe gets on the ball and does something instead of history repeating itself.
Maybe the US and Ukraine (and NATO) should have listened to Putin when he said he wanted confirmation from all that countries bordering his country that the border states would not be allowed NATO membership…Amazing how some countries will go to war to prevent a potential military buildup on their border. I seem to remember reading about a 13 day standoff by some country in Oct 1962 when a certain country placed missiles not on the border of another country but 90 miles away and that almost resulted in WW-III. Hmmmm…
I was waiting for your editorial on The Ghost of Kyiv. I’m glad you got around to it. Myth or not, it does not matter. It is a morale booster the Ukrainian people need to reinforce their strength of will and to help maintain the population’s sanity. I hope that our leadership finds the courage and wisdom to deal with Putin and his terrorists.
You mean the same leadership that has the US Army training officers on gender identity while Russia wages war on Ukraine? That leadership?
Gregory: Yep, every swinging dick, and winking labia in government and industry.
No doubt we have the best equipped and best trained military in the world. The key component that is missing is leadership. Im not convinced at all that we could win an all out conflict. Hell, our leadership is so stupid they just put out the following advisement on the US Gov Ready.com website a few days ago in the event of a nuclear explosion and use of a bomb shelter; “Try to maintain a distance of at least six feet between yourself and people who are not part of your household. If possible, wear a mask if you’re sheltering with people who are not a part of your household”.
The world suffers and struggles through a deadly pandemic for several years, upending economies and social norms, businesses gone, and just as we’re climbing back to adjust to a new normal, this horrible and unnecessary war happens. Not to detract from the importance of the blog’s message and I completely agree with its premise, but it seems a bit moot now as the Russian advance is increasing its attack and actually targeting civilians and soft targets. Notwithstanding the bravery of the Ukrainian people, I fear the worst is coming. Frustrating as hell!
With the potential use of cluster and vacuum bombs, let alone the specter of using nuclear weapons by Putin, Ukraine seems to be headed for destruction unless something drastic can change the course. Wish I knew what that could be.
Kruschev was dramatic compared to Putin. Putin is insane, strong, dangerous, and determined enough to remain as a threat for as long as he wants. Sanctions will hurt the Russian interests, but, in the end, should NATO military forces intervene, which is what is needed to stop Putin, Nuclear war WILL follow. There is no alternative: The Russian people need to force Putin’s undoing.
According to the latest news the nuclear Jeanie may have already been let out. There are reports of a nuclear plant under attack and possibly on fire. I hope the reports are not true!