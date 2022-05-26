STOL Competitions: Should The FAA Get Involved?

I’m always a little trepidatious about recommending intervention by the FAA, but it’s probably long past time to have an official look at STOL competitions. By all means, tell me how wrong I am but be constructive and polite. And while you’re at it spare a thought for Tom Dafoe’s beautiful family as they ponder his utterly senseless loss at the MayDay STOL competition in Nebraska last weekend.
As we reported, Dafoe died after his Cessna 140 dove into the dirt at Wayne Municipal Airport/Stan Morris Field while he was taking part in an ad hoc landing and takeoff distance competition. The STOL drag race he’d traveled hundreds of miles to compete in had been postponed because of high winds.
It’s not clear what prompted Dafoe and a handful of others to hop in their planes for a little friendly competition. That they were able to put it together and get those aircraft into the air in an unsanctioned competition within the STOL Drag event in questionable conditions is puzzling, too.
The event itself had all the trappings of a well-organized aviation outing. AOPA was one of the sponsors and spectators were present. That implies that there were standards and procedures in place governing the conduct of the participants.
This is not meant to be a vilification of those taking part. Rather, the backcountry origins of the STOL competition phenomenon suggest some swagger is involved and the preconceptions involved may have been a factor.
Regardless of all that and the undeniable entertainment factor, this kind of flying is far from playful. It’s highly dangerous. The whole idea is to dance on the cliff edge of flight parameters our instructors taught us to avoid unless absolutely necessary.
Forget the argument that competition has always been a part of flying and risk is a natural extension. Once you start placing ads and inviting spectators there is a well-founded expectation that safety, for the competitors and the crowd, is a fundamental organizational priority.
So, what could the FAA do without just a blanket ban on such competitions? As with aerobatic displays, it could mandate that pilots be trained and checked out for competence. It could also require that an air boss or the equivalent be in charge of the field and that pilots comply with his or her direction. Maybe there should also be a standard set of rules. They seem to vary widely. The agency could also have a representative or two at each event to keep an eye on things.
Of course, the FAA’s involvement may be rendered moot by a much more powerful force. The insurance industry is undoubtedly all over this accident and you can watch for competition clauses in your next renewal if they aren’t already in there. If they’ll touch you at all in a STOL competition, you can bet it will cost plenty.
These competitions certainly include an incentive to reduce speed to a minimum, including below those listed in the operating handbook. That is not conductive to safe flying and could be considered careless/reckless. Planes/lives lost due to operating beyond certified limits and the ensuing news will harm general aviation more than any proficiency gained by practising minimum ground roll operations. FAI sanctioned rallye sport competitions only judge “precision” landings AFAIK, i.e. touching down with minimum deviation from a “target” laid out across the runway. For take-offs, I have seen a mode where pilots choose the distance they start their take-off run from a detachable line mounted between two poles (like a banner pick-up) which they have to clear. The closer you go (handicapped for your plane’s book performance), the higher the points, and if you misjudge, mishandle all you have to endure is landing with a piece of line tangling from your gear. STOL competitions should mandate adherence to book speeds although that is hard to police and there is a strong incentive to drop a knot or two (or just not correct a last-minute gust…). I don’t think there should be regulations, but a kind of “sporting code” by AOPA/EAA would be a good idea.
Of course, the most pressing issueis unaddressed. Are STOL drag accidents running up insurance rates for the rest of us?
There is a difference between taking incremental calculated risks during practice to improve proficiency: short fields, crosswind landings, glass water landings, etc. We all understand that.
But the thrill of competition & the corner-cutting required to win STOL competitions is a problem. As far as pointless risk goes, STOL competition is right up there with scud running.
If these competitions continue, we need to at least ensure that they are insured under separate special policies, like air racers are, and the aircraft & pilots removed from the general aviation risk pool.
Leave the Federation to Abolish Aviation out of it…let the insurance industry control it through exclusion clauses for these types of events…
Totally agree!! We are already over regulated. Maybe we should go in the other direction for a few decades and give live and let live another try.
Many of my policies have included competition exclusions; they are actually universal in automobile policies, I expect that to become so with aircraft policies. Note that they often say “competition, or practice/training for competition”, so that will be hard to police.
Well, maybe the issue is not the freedom to take risks or whether somebody else’s actions will drive up your insurance, but whether the FAA should exist at all. Since, like all Cabinet agencies, it exercises legislative (legislates and sets rules), judicial (runs its own courts) and executive (metes out punishment) authority and therefore violates the Separation of Powers prescribed in the Constitution, the FAA itself should be eliminated. Then, perhaps, the Congress could busy itself doing its job – making the laws – rather than spending its time focused on enriching its members. Just an idea.
That’s an uneducated and nonsensical response.
The response is spot on, it just has nothing to do with the issue here. Insurance companies are the answer, not the FAA.
I tend to agree, but how would this accident have differed at all with someone who self-insures?
Chris reminds me of an interesting fact. I read James’ comment as quite educated and reasonable. The interesting fact is that two well intentioned folks can see the same thing and come up with completely different interpretations.
Spot on!
James pointed out the failure of the FAA–certainly NOT “uneducated and nonsensical response.” MANY people have identified the FAA’s failures. Calling his response “uneducated and nonsensical” without an example of context is an ad hominem attack.
James correctly points out that the insurance companies are far more effective than the FAA–he identifies the problem, and provides a possible solution.
No need for even MORE ineffective and intrusive government regulation–it is a direct answer to the original question–“Should the FAA get involved?”
The Constitution? What’s that?
Let each pilot decide for himself his own risk and comfort zone.
If you want to risk your life, go ahead and do it. None of my business as long as measures are place to minimise risk to third parties (who are also free to make their own risk assessments of those measures.)
Me? I wouldn’t go near a STOL competition as a flying participant.
Insurance will take care of it.
If the FAA gets involved, and you can actually find a pilot among them familiar with STOL flight, the very low accident rate would drop to zero – because they would kill the sport through over-regulation. Why is it that some people think the best solution is to get unelected bureaucrats involved? Look at their bungling over the Avgas debate, still no solution despite millions spent and all the while we have a great solution in ethanol-free Mogas. Reagan was right – government is not the solution to problems, government is the problem. Let free markets work this out. “Liberty implies the absence of government.” Mises
That is a truly frightening response. Unregulated free markets is a proven recipe for disaster.
Free markets naturally develop self regulation. Hang gliding developed a pretty refined set of airworthiness and training standards and is as safe as any other form of GA. The FAA never got involved – but it is not unregulated. STOL contest organizers should probably aim to do likewise and get out in front of this, before the FAA shuts it all down.
+1
AOPA (McSpadden) already produced a list of improvements that could be made to the sport in their recent YouTube video about this crash. So, it’s already happening.
Chris, please name 5 actions you’ve performed in the last 5 months that did not involve some form of regulation, law or statute.
You can’t.
From the type toilet and light bulbs in your home, to the food you eat and the car you drive, every single aspect of your life is regulated.
Am I saying all regulation is bad? No.
But I am asking why is it that we believe that every facet of our lives require government oversight. Does every single aspect of our lives “been shown to harm humans”? How in the world did we survive the last ice age without government oversight.
Such a disaster as I when I wish, in a free market, to purchase raw milk from my neighbor. I can’t purchase free range organic chickens from the farm next door. I have to purchase them from a government sanctioned and stamped with approval, big box store lest I keel over.
Good point. It’s not frightening at all that Kent believes in power of the individual to control his own life as being a great way to run a society. We need more ideas like Kent’s.
Outstanding comment, Kent. Unfortunately, there are too many people like Chris A. who think politicians and bureaucrats have brains and are good people and will take care of everything.
Well, there is no universal solution in ethanol-free mogas, that just handles the low-compression planes, and not the working planes that eat most of the gas. But there are viable solutions for those, that have essentially been pushed aside.
“That they were able to put it together and get those aircraft into the air in an unsanctioned competition within the STOL Drag event in questionable conditions is puzzling, too.”
Do we know if this scenario was completely unsanctioned? Conditions didn’t allow the standard event but I have to wonder if somebody pitched something like “We have all these fans on the field who want to see some flying. What if we…?” Somebody set the parameters for what the pilots were to do, and somebody made a decision to proceed, and everybody involved agreed.
Beyond establishing some guidelines, the FAA should have as little input as possible.
Russ likely identified an important antecedent factor in this accident – “…the backcountry origins of the STOL competition phenomenon suggest some swagger is involved and the preconceptions involved may have been a factor.”
That might have been the precursor that helped make the last-minute (ad hoc) alteration to the competition plan make sense to the participants. They might not have taken the time to fully assess conditions and define procedures (e.g., stage aircraft by slow flight speed, create an appropriate interval spacing, etc.).
That’s where having a procedure that requires the approval of a plan (the regulator…in the U.S. – the FAA) seems like a good idea. Some groups will do an excellent job of setting procedures that keep the competition exciting (while also keeping risks in check), some groups won’t. Having an official body that sets a standard for approving aerial displays / competitions is a good idea.
Well said. The real problem here was the interval between each lane & the mix of older & underpowered stock aircraft & specialty STOL aircraft.
Maybe, since this was a base to final stall and that seems to be the leading cause of accidents in the pattern, the FAA should look at abolishing the current traffic pattern and making all patterns a 45 degree base with an entrance to a 5 mile final and that will eliminate the issue.
Yes, I’m being sarcastic. Unless you can find evidence of gross negligence on the part of the organizers or participants, this was just another base to final accident albeit with more spectators. As you said, I feel for the the family as well as anybody who witnessed it but this article is an overreaction.
The video of the accident does not show a base to final stall.
Yeah, but similar. “S”ing to get a bit of separation at very low speed appears to be the culprit.
For a gentle S-turn to stall an aircraft it must be on the verge of stall already. And that’s not a happy place to be living if you are higher than you want to fall.
The base to final stall/spin scenario most often involves a pilot overshooting the extended runway centerline and then overcorrecting to get back lined up. The overcorrection that contributes to the eventual stall is typically either an accelerated stall, or a cross-controlled stall.
In this case, those factors don’t appear to be present.
There is absolutely no level of FAA involvement that would have prevented what happened. Keep them out.
Someone tell me the difference between the planes stacked up on final – visible in the AOPA posted “Early Analysis” video and planes stacked up on final at a fly in or popular pancake breakfast at arrival time?
I DO NOT want to second guess or Monday Morning Quarterback that particular incident. But I have a strong suspicion that in any busy pattern at a CTAF field with planes stacked up and someone flying slow or maneuvering for spacing the NTSB will opine: “Pilot’s failure to maintain control…….contributing factor……..Contest / Pancake Breakfast / Flour Bomb Contest / Free AvGas for the first 5 planes to arrive”
Probably a stol competitor’s reluctance to lose his place in line & on the scorecard. In these ad hoc competitions, order of take-off is notated (1,2,3, etc), not the N-number, & used as a placeholder for scoring the landing to combine the two.
Hence, his attempt at an “s” turn for separation instead of going around or breaking left & circling to the back.
I’m not too familiar with these aircraft or events. My impression is that some aircraft are modified to fly well beyond stall speed. Did the accident aircraft have any such modifications? If not, then perhaps look at guidance from STOL organizations to set standards for different types of aircraft. Those with mods and those without. Insurance should handle accordingly.
Maybe it’s the case that pilots with ‘stock’ aircraft are trying to perform like the modified aircraft and getting too slow? Was the pilot not watching speed and coordination because his mind was in STOL mode? That is, falsely assuming a level of protection just by being part of a STOL event? We won’t know.
Is there a STOL organizing body that could set standards? I don’t think it should be the FAA. That would be like the DMV having oversight of an antique car show.
Good question about modifications, which may improve or degrade stability.
Sounds like a case for the ‘Just leave the fools alone to kill themselves.’ approach some commenters advocated in the case of the failed Red Bullbleep parachuting stupidity.
Question is whether activities endanger outsiders, as the Red idiots stunt may have.
Good point about insurance companies, families may also want to challenge participants.
Into my conscious memory pops the pressure from Pacific Western Airlines on Hal Cope for flying a small old deHC airplane after he became a V-P. (He had been President of Transair Winnipeg which was absorbed by PW, not a competent person in my experience.)
PW’s concern was losing him to a crash, misguided concern I thought.
But on the streets of Calgary, a daughter of Rhys Eyton died when a long piece of chrome from a vehicle that sideswiped the family’s car pierced her body. (They survived skiing and the wintry drive to and from, only to be hurt on streets not far from home.)
The devil in this case, is not in the details, but in specifying the exact problem we are trying to solve. This was a low-altitude stall. There are so many ways this can occur, from circling a friend’s house, to mismanaging a gusty crosswind, to a distraction in the cockpit on a dragged-in approach or max performance takeoff. (My father was killed in a departure stall trying to out-climb powerlines at a small grass strip.)
Any attempt to “regulate out” this kind of accident will not only fail to cover all possible causes, but seriously impact normal operations. Mandated AOA indicators still don’t fly the airplane, five-point harnesses do little to mitigate blunt force trauma, and we all know how well the regulation-required BFR has pulled the accident curve down.
While this accident was tragic, and tragically public, is it really any different from the crash of the PC-12 off the NC coast? Speculation now is that this was a VMC-to-marginal-IMC over open water with no visual landmarks. How you gonna fix that?
After every tragic event, there is the inevitable cry that “Somebody should DO something so this can never happen again!” Almost invariably, such knee-jerk reactions make a lot of things worse without substantially mitigating the problem.
Show of hands: Everyone who feels that there should be greater regulation of STOL events specifically and can provide sample text of a regulation that specifically targets this sort of accident, without impacting the holiday weekend fly-in I’m heading off to, please post your proposal.
Unlike Kent “Animal Farm” M. I believe that there is a role for government regulation in activities that have been shown to harm humans. The number of innocent citizens killed in aircraft accidents pales into statistical insignificancy to those killed by under-regulated firearms.
My view, FWIW, is that there are enough existing regulations, and that the FAA should stay out of it. A single tragic accident should not be the catalyst for hand-wringing, knee-jerk reactive regulation writing.
But that accident should be an example for what not to do as an individual pilot, faced with having to space behind another aircraft on final—something that is relatively common not only at non-towered airports, or small back country strips, but also at towered airports—almost every place that airplanes can land. The whole idea of S-turns on final for spacing should be discouraged—by adequate instruction, not by regulation. Slowing below 1.3 Vso should be carefully analyzed by the pilot whether it’s safe to do so. And going around should be encouraged as the best means for safety.
But none of that requires more regulation.
I agree with Cary A. in that S-turns on final should be avoided. Depending on proximity to the runway threshold, S-turns can be either steep or mild (closer = steeper), we should never forget that maneuvering can have a significant effect on stall speeds. Way back when I was flying, I was taught POH speeds or the equivalent of 1.3 Vso on final; however, on windy/gusty days, I was taught to add 5 kt. or a bit more as “insurance”. Executing a go around would most likely have prevented this accident, and I’m continually amazed at how many accidents (including those involving Part 121 operators) could have been avoided by simply “going around”.
The comment at the top by Sigfried L. stating how operating below book numbers constitutes careless and reckless operation suggests a lack of understanding of the relationship between aircraft weight, lift, angle-of-attack (AoA), and airspeed. Book numbers are derived at max certificated gross weight. These STOL aircraft have been lightened substantially to the point where book numbers are pretty meaningless. His “careless and reckless” is very clearly situation-normal for these aircraft operated as they are. Heck, this the the same problem that most pilots have, landing their aircraft and wondering why they float 1000′ down the runway before touching down, or end up pogo-ing down the runway before taking out their prop and/or nose gear. You’ve got to adjust your speeds to match expected load on the wing.
Regardless, there comes a point where the pilot pulls hard enough on the stick to exceed the critical AoA. This is not an airspeed problem but rather an AoA awareness problem. (Well, it is airspeed sort-of because airspeed determines how MUCH G you can pull before stalling.) Understanding the relationship between lift, AoA, airspeed, and G-loading is the key to staying away from the “Oh S–t!” part of the envelope. This is the real heart of the matter. We should solve the problem like the old joke says:
Patient: Doctor, it hurts when I do this.
Doctor: Then don’t do that.
So, when someone suggests regulatory relief I always look closely and ask, “Will this really solve the problem?” We already have regs that say, “Don’t do stupid stuff.” We don’t need more. What we really need is for pilots to practice finding the limits of their aircraft at a safe altitude instead of finding them accidentally at low altitude. In the end, like most issues in aviation, this is an educational and proficiency problem, not a regulatory problem.
But let’s, for just a moment, assume that there is some possible regulatory relief. Consider the fact that hardly anyone at the FAA flies or has any real understanding of aircraft. (I am sure someone there does but, boy, are they sure few and far between.) Given that, it is unlikely that the FAA would come up with anything that would actually impact the problem in a positive manner. Doing something for the sake of doing something rarely has a positive effect. Given that, my request to the FAA would be, “Thank you but PLEASE don’t ‘help’.”
STOL competition, Air racing, pumpkin dropping . . . All good stuff, but: Any non-standard, extended time, spent at the ragged edge . . . Each pilot needs to own it. Includes safety of observers and non-participants. Existing FAA rules are adequate. Perhaps insurance policies could include exclusionary verbiage?
On the one hand, I’d hate to see additiona regulations when none are needed. But on the other hand, aerobatics are already regulated, and IMO, STOL competitions are just another form of aerobatic flying, exept very close to the ground. I would just say that STOL competitions should fall under the existing aerobatic regulations.
But more than that is the insurance matter. There is no doubt that STOL competitions are higher-risk operations than normal operations (even compared to a busy fly-in). You can’t compete unless you’re flying near the edge of controllability. I don’t want pilots flying in these competitions to drive up the overall insurance risk pool, when the majority of pilots won’t be intentionally flying near the edge of the envelope and thus have a theoretical lower risk level.
The FAA can’t “ban” something that doesn’t violate regulations. If it does violate regulations, they can issue an airshow waiver if appropriate mitigations are in place. Usually, landing an aircraft isn’t contrary to any regulation. Operating closer than 500′ when not necessary for landing may, key word being “necessary”, as in a STOL may not fit the definition of “necessary” and there may not be any distance issue anyway. Some of these events are well run and well regulated, as they involve other airshow aspects and are part of a bigger event that does include oversight and appropriate mitigations. I think it would be reaching though to assume that those mitigations are present in every case, these likely run the full spectrum with a full spectrum of pilot abilities to go hand in hand.
Let them continue as they are.
This accident took place in the jurisdiction of a local police force and I am sure they will investigate and prosecute if they think anyone was involved in a criminal conspiracy, such as not taking adequate safety measures or selling tickets/entry fees under false pretenses.
If it was a cross state borders conspiracy the FBI will love to step in.
Let the FAA concentrate on certifying Max, that is its job.
I am surprised by the article and some responses by the aviation community here.
First, Everyone including Russ are back seat flying here. You do not know the behinds scenes of this STOL comp. I have come from from a comp a few weeks ago and was involved as a volunteer on the field and can tell you there was an Air Boss and there several representatives from the FAA involved. I do not know or would I judge the circumstances of this comp from my computer screen like is being done here.
Second, general aviation pilots asking for more FAA involvement in their lives, seriously? Yes, the FAA over it’s lifetime have made a difference but in the last few decades they are far from perfect and about as effective as congress both in making sense and doing it in a timely manner. Politics has taken over logic and safety.
Third, would you rather have free agency as a pilot or mandates? None of us have a dying wish. As pilots we are very lucking to be responsible for our own actions and safety. I feel for any family that loses a loved one but that pilot made a decision to fly and for whatever reason he went down but it was was his decision. Not a lot different than decisions we make on every flight. We make the choice is the weather good enough, and I feeling up to it today, is my plane safe. Would you rather have to ask the FAA each time can I fly now. By asking for more and more from the government you are taking your agency as a pilot away. Come on people lets take accountability for our own actions and not ask the government or insurance to take it away from you.
I’m just coming from the perspective of not wanting STOL competitors and the increased risk they face from affecting my insurance rates. Insurance for aerobatics is handled differently, and so should STOL competitions.
This article contradicts itself and is confusing to me….
It starts off saying, “The STOL drag race he’d traveled hundreds of miles to compete in had been postponed because of high winds.” This shows the organizers were concerned about the winds and that’s why they postponed the competition.
But then you go on to ask if the FAA should regulate these competitions. Tom’s tragic death occurred outside of the competition. If the FAA was regulating this competition would the outcome have been any different?
My understanding is that the “STOL Drag” competition was cancelled, but that they went with a standard-format STOL competition instead. Apparently there are different types of STOL competitions.
The article says, “That they were able to put it together and get those aircraft into the air in an unsanctioned competition within the STOL Drag event in questionable conditions is puzzling, too.”
I read this as a few people standing around saying “hey the actual competition got cancelled, do you guys want to go do STOL?” opposed to the organizers of the event promoting a change from STOL drag to STOL.
I saw a video on YouTube where the flight instructor recommended putting a sliver of tape on your airspeed indicator corresponding to Vso or Vs1 in a 30 degree or 45 degree level turn. He suggested this idea as a way to reduce maneuvering loss of control accidents.
What do you guys think of the pros/cons of that idea? Especially as it pertains to STOL operations.
The pilots understand the risks and accept them. Some may die, but they went into it with open eyes. The government doesn’t need to be involved in every risky decision people make when they are only risking their own lives. If so, pretty soon you won’t be able to drive your own car, you won’t be allowed to skydive, scuba dive,…. We have enough rules already.