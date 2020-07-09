The Airline Biz: Clawing Back Can Hardly Be Called a Recovery

I learned a valuable lesson last week. My dentist called and asked if I wanted to schedule a routine cleaning. There was a long pause while I considered that offer. I was recalling an article I read that described the COVID-19 risk of various professions. The scatterplot showed that dentists were nearly off-scale high. But I accepted the offer, figuring the hygienist would have the personal protective equipment all squared away.
She didn’t. She appeared with a vented N95 mask—an industrial model with the outflow valve that spews the wearer’s breath back into the air. When I queried, she professed unfamiliarity and said this was the mask they had been given. I declined the cleaning and as I walked out the door, it dawned on me that people who should know about this stuff may know less than I do and the only advocate for me is me.
I wonder if airline passengers are making a similar calculation. The chart here shows four months of COVID-impacted airline travel and the data is dismal. Those are weekly averages of passengers through TSA checkpoints. The volume fell off a cliff in early March, but the worst week of all was in mid-April, when the average daily take dropped below 100,000.
That’s just 4 percent of what it was during the same week in 2019. In our wildest fever dreams, I don’t think anyone would have predicted such a thing would be possible. It is an utter almost overnight obliteration of an entire industry. And it wasn’t due to stay-at-home orders because these were applied unevenly and there was no such national order. This reaction was purely fear driven. People looked at the numbers and the news and fled from airports and airliners in droves.
It’s pointless to argue whether the fear was justified—I think it was not—but consider instead what the airlines are going to do about it. The passenger volume is slowly trickling back, with the latest data showing volume has recovered steadily since about early May. It’s now about 25 percent compared to the same period last year. If this is good news, it’s good news in the way that a train wreck is not so bad if only one train is involved.
American and United have decided to test their customers’ resolve by announcing that distancing is over and they’re packing airplanes again. Masks are supposedly required, but an American captain told me skippers are given a list of things to do when a passenger refuses; throwing the person off the airplane isn’t on it. In other words, if you insist, masks are optional. This is good to know going in in order not to book American if you deem masks important. It makes me wonder if American will by design become the airline of the mask-nots; people who see no benefit in masks and are resentful about being asked to wear them. (Recent polling shows that almost 90 percent of people are using masks, up from 69 percent in mid-April.)
The airlines are trying to change the subject by showing how diligently they clean their cabins. For United, it’s United CleanPlus provided by Clorox. Even I will admit this is slightly reassuring, but it’s ultimately a sleight of hand. You can walk onto a sterilized airplane and be seated next to sneezy Sam in sardine-can seat pitch and be in far more jeopardy than from bacteria hiding on the tray table.
Anyone who’s paying attention knows that increasingly, virologists are finding that fomites (surfaces) are a minor infection path. Exhaled droplets and aerosols are the real worry and the physical distancing that airliner cabins simply can’t provide is the best defense against that, with masks as a distant second. The airlines may be catching on to this, too. I saw an in-depth story on how cabin air is cleaned through HEPA filters in the air packs. JetBlue did a short video on it. All good stuff, of course, but still ignores that a person coughing or sneezing nearby represents some level of unknown risk and it overlooks the crowd on the jet bridge, in the boarding area and when deplaning.
Business travelers have always been a big profit center for the airlines because such travelers don’t shop on price and are less likely to postpone or cancel trips. They aren’t fickle like the Stooldrears taking the kids to Disney. They also aren’t coming back in nearly the volume the airlines want. A survey in April by Global Business Travel Association found members had canceled or suspended 92 percent of domestic business travel. Some of these travelers will inevitably come back, but my guess is it will be a long time before they recover to 2019 volumes, if they ever do.
Consider that a medium to large business will have liability worries over ordering employees to travel when the risks are simply unknown. They could just as well be trivial as substantial. We have too little data to make a judgment. I don’t see much reporting on infections traced to airplanes but no news is not necessarily good news. An announcement from Delta last week said 500 employees were diagnosed with COVID-19 and 10 died. Delta didn’t say if any or all were flightcrew or office staff. Hawaiian Airlines just announced 14 flight attendants have contracted COVID, but it appears to have been related to training, not flight operations.
When considering such stories as a means of assessing risk, there’s a natural tendency to think things looks bad. But let’s insert some perspective. Such reports have to be considered in the larger context of infection rates among the entire universe. Delta, for instance, has nearly 90,000 employees. Five hundred is a half percent of that. Without all the data, we’re as blind as the bats that caused this disaster.
I also wonder if airline travel deemed too risky will cause structural changes in the business economy. We’re all tired of Zoom conferences, but they get the job done and if businesses realize they’re 90 percent as good as physical travel at zero cost, they make think twice about returning to high volumes of expensive business travel.
AVweb readers are in tune with the general public on returning to airline flying. A recent poll we conducted found that 23 percent already have flown, but nearly as many—21 percent—said give it a year and 36 percent said no chance for now. More than half of the general public is unwilling to fly now, according to polls.
I’m not sure what more the airlines can do to restore confidence. But I’m pretty sure filling the airplanes up is not gonna do it. Personally, I hunger for accurate, timely data on transportation-related infection trends. This seems as impossible to get as a $5 haircut. Or any haircut.
“It’s pointless to argue whether the fear was justified—I think it was not”
Yes it is Paul. When you’re constantly lied to as we are from just about every source we used to trust, all trust goes away and fear settles in. The more we are lied to, the more we distrust. This has been going on for years only to accelerate to light speed within the last few years. It’s the “new normal” for life as we know it. I’m glad I’m an old man. I used to know what it was like before. At least I can dream and remember what it was like. Welcome to the “Brave New World.”
The fear-porn-clicks media has not reported the number of people who have immunity to this virus. Reporting tens of millions of Americans have become immune and are actually the killers to the spread of this virus just won’t help their everything-politics narrative. Once you recover from any virus your immune system then kills the virus as it is breathed in. At least that’s been the case since the beginning of life, until this election year.
Not all immunity is the same. Some diseases, like chicken pox, give near lifetime immunity. Others, like the cold or flu, only last for several months.
Unfortunately, more and more studies are showing that Covid-19 only confers a few months of immunity to its survivors. There’s still more research to do, but it’s unlikely that ‘herd immunity’ will be a solution.
“I’m not sure what more the airlines can do to restore confidence.”
I don’t think there is anything more they can do, and that it’s entirely outside of their hands until a vaccine is generally available.
“It’s pointless to argue whether the fear was justified—I think it was not”
In the early days of the national hysteria when there were only a few cases, the fear of flying was not justified but now that there are over 3,000,000 cases documented and probably several times that undetected it is much more reasonable not to fly. My suspicion is that when the numbers come in accounting for the Independence Day bump, it will be truly sobering.
I ended up dropping my regular dentist because he would not finish putting in a crown after returning from a training event in New Jersey without waiting 14 days. I went to another who said he does patients who are nurses and other hospital personnel without the 14 day wait. They were wearing face coverings that looked like medical masks but is not possible to tell if they were chinese copies.
As far as the airline situation, I have avoided airlining as much as possible. All the covid restrictions just make the airline experience that much worse. Just finished two 7 hour drives to and from the client trip location to avoid airlining due to plane being parked at location for 5 days. Overnights have also been limited to areas with minimum restaurant restrictions.
Businesses and individuals who were reluctant due to cost, before all this started are still traveling, just using charters instead. My company has flown many new clients due to those not wanting to airline or deal with the limitations of “Zoom” conferences.
An adjacent county where I live has increased restrictions including mask wearing, so I just avoid that area and do business in counties that I do not have to deal with all that.