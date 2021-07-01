When It Comes To Equality, Words Matter

I kind of got it when I was looking for photos to accompany last Monday’s story on an FAA committee’s recommendation that the agency adopt gender-neutral terminology for its reams of printed and digital material, trading terms like airman for aviator, cockpit for flight deck and unmanned for drone.
As a relatively privileged white male, I admit that I’m prone to eye glazing on such issues. I’m sympathetic enough to the cause to be empathetic to those fighting the fight, but we view the world through a lens shaped by personal experience and I simply haven’t experienced prejudice, sexism or social injustice. That likely means that I am guilty, hopefully unwittingly, of perpetrating those things against others but it sure doesn’t mean that I condone, or worse, support it. But it does mean that I really (I mean really) don’t care what they call the place with the flight controls or what we call the people trained to manipulate those controls.
At the same time, I don’t see a communist hiding behind every thesaurus at FAA HQ as the agency decides what to do with the recommendations of the committee, which was co-chaired by AOPA President Mark Baker. So even though I’m more exposed to the issue than most by virtue of this job, I didn’t think I had any skin in the game so I didn’t spend much time thinking about it unless I was being paid to think about it.
The committee’s rationale for recommending the rewrite is as pragmatic as it is socially responsible. It’s not firebrand stuff. We simply need to get together on how to describe an industry that was once accurately depicted by the words and terms but is no longer. It seems ironic to me that the marginal gains in gender equality in aviation in recent years are now used as justification by those who puzzlingly oppose the wording changes. The logic is that since there have been some successes in diversifying the aviation workforce, we no longer need to work at it and that doing so is somehow offensive.
For years, I’ve gone about my business in a blissful state of limbo between these oddly adversarial forces. My attitude defined ambivalence but I hope not intolerance. That changed a bit on Sunday evening as I hunted down a photo to illustrate the rather dry and bureaucracy-heavy story. I thought it would be nice to have a photo with a male and female pilot in the flight deck and with the female in the left seat. There were hundreds of photos of male-female flight decks but not one with a female captain and male FO. The only pictures of female captains had female FOs, often mother-daughter teams and publicity photos for all-female crews. I ended up going with an embarrassingly cliché man-woman pilot pic that I’ve also included with this blog.
I found it glaring and illuminating at the same time. Some of those involved in trying to make flight decks more inclusive have taken the view that the reason women are so underrepresented in aviation is that the overwhelming public perception of aviation is that it’s dominated by men. Women, despite what we men say, don’t feel welcome. Many men argue that there is nothing stopping women from becoming pilots, mechanics, engineers and whatever else they want to be, but a woman looking around at career opportunities couldn’t miss the testosterone levels in most workplaces.
We can finger point and say that women should just suck it up and get past that vague discomfort. Indeed, thousands have done so but many also have war stories from the battle of the sexes. So we can waste energy debating what is and what isn’t a waste of time or we can see if making some changes might help. Taking all the male bias out of the regs and correspondence at the agency that has influence over every aspect of the industry seems like a reasonable thing to do in that context.
Has it come down to THIS–we can’t use the words “Airman”, “unmanned”, or “cockpit”?
This is “virtue signaling” at its worst. According to Merriam-Webster, “Airman and unmanned” refer to the word pilots–not sex. “Airman” is defined as “a civilian or military pilot, aviator, or aviation technician”– and “Manned” is defined as “having a human crew” or “carrying, staffed, or performed by one or more people”. No mention of sexism THERE.
Objection to the word “cockpit” is even FARTHER AFIELD. According to Wikipedia, “The word cockpit seems to have been used as a nautical term in the 17th century,….the word “Cockpit came to mean a control center–OR “a compartment in a sailing warship used as quarters for junior officers and for treatment of the wounded in an engagement.” Oxford Languages defines it as “A compartment for the pilot, and sometimes also the crew, in an aircraft or spacecraft.”
There is no mention of sexism–indeed, Oxford Languages defines “man” as “a human being of EITHER SEX; A PERSON–“goodwill to all men” and “human beings in general; the human race.”
I’m not against equality–in 52 years in the FBO business, I’ve employed female Department heads, administrators, female flight crews, and maintenance personnel. On the other hand, I don’t endorse “reverse discrimination”–that a prospective employee should be considered instead of a more qualified employee simply because of gender or “quotas.” That’s not fair to the more qualified employee–it discriminates solely because of gender. In the passenger section, would it be fair to REQUIRE airlines to employ MALE cabin personnel in order to have “gender equality” in that section? After all, if it is required in the “cockpit”–the same rules should be applied to the REST of the aircraft. On the maintenance side, should airlines NOT hire the most qualified “person” to maintain the aircraft? Should they pass over more qualified males in order to maintain “gender balance” on their staff?
Moving beyond aviation, should we eliminate the term “nurses” for medical personnel? After all–it COULD mean “lactation” or “breastfeeding”–which would eliminate all male caregivers. Should we change the Declaration of Independence, removing the “offensive” “All men are created equal” in favor of “all persons are created equal”? Perhaps the “easily offended” would prefer that laws and documents were written in Esperanto!
If we were to truly judge people solely on their merits, we would (and could) remove any reference to sex (is it still OK to use that word?) from an employment application–and make job selections solely on their accomplishments and aptitudes–rather than trying to fill an artificial quota and passing over better qualified people. We need to STOP the “virtue signaling”–let our ACTIONS demonstrate our virtue–not “politically correct” speech.
“and I simply haven’t experienced prejudice, sexism or social injustice”
BS. We all have; point being is that sensible reasonable people just don’t dwell on it. We were taught reality with sayings like “sticks and stones” and words will never hurt us.
This re-write is not about good changes, it’s about assuming that women are either too weak or too ignorant to be able to use traditional terminology WITHOUT becoming emotionally upset. I must be alone in thinking women are better than that.
I’ve had it with this woke crappus maximus! And I won’t be renewing my AOPA membership next year, either … no matter how many emails Mark sends me inviting me to get their credit card.
Resistance to change is evident here again by the familiar Dogs of Pavlov. While the rest of society has moved on from fireman to firefighter, mailman to letter carrier, stewardess to flight attendant, policeman to police officer, salesman to salesperson, and many more down the line, all accomplished with very little known panty-twisting, yet again, in the land of aging pilots and tired, old airplanes with 1930’s engine tech, comes the s…l…o…w…parade of – the ‘Sunset Resistance!’
Yes, folks, this retarding force of old-timers and hoarse lawn caretakers/owners will entertain you to their primitive ways of thinking from misty ages past, when myways were highways, and everyone knew their place – or should have – all the while misusing trendy, new words like “woke” and ‘electric airplanes’ !!!
Admission is free. All you have to do is tolerate the same complaints over …and over… and over… and over …..
Bring a chair, a Paul Berge novel and maybe a camera for the ‘Sunset Resistance’! Happy Fourth!
“…hoarse lawn caretakers/owners…”
Male or female or gelding? It matters to the hoarse.
The cost of revising nearly every document seems staggering, but I suppose most of the aviation documents are revised at least yearly. What I am most concerned about is the confusion that will reign, and clog the radio channels, as the entire national mindset has to be revised to accommodate those who are emotionally disturbed by words that offend them.
Wow Russ, that Kool-Aid must sure taste good. Yum yum, keep on sucking it up.