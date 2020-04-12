2020 Cirrus SR22T Flight Trial

For the 2020 model year, Cirrus has built in what it calls Cirrus IQ. Using cellular communications, a smartphone app and cloud storage, it has real-time trend and data monitoring that ultimately can be used to keep tabs on how Cirrus pilots are flying these aircraft, how the engine and systems are performing and to provide early warning for component failures. In this video report Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano spent some time with a new SR22T with Cirrus’ Cliff Allen.