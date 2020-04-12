2020 Cirrus SR22T Flight Trial

For the 2020 model year, Cirrus has built in what it calls Cirrus IQ. Using cellular communications, a smartphone app and cloud storage, it has real-time trend and data monitoring that ultimately can be used to keep tabs on how Cirrus pilots are flying these aircraft, how the engine and systems are performing and to provide early warning for component failures. In this video report Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano spent some time with a new SR22T with Cirrus’ Cliff Allen.
Good vid, Don’t like the idea of blackbox reporting back to its Cirrus base and think that idea will be dropped fast with a big off switch front and center for private owners. It might work for flight training schools and the like but for an owner shelling out a million dollars on an airplane just to have it tell you your a lousy pilot……it ain’t going to happen.