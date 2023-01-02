Over the course of a typical news year, AVweb readers send us thousands of photos of airplanes, flight operations and airshows. Here’s a compendium of the best from the 2022 haul. And speaking of best, we wish all our reader and viewers a happy, safe and prosperous 2023.
2022: The Year in Pictures
