ADS-B Alert: Are You Sure You’re Compliant?
That expensive gear you installed to meet the ADS-B mandate isn’t foolproof. It’s easy to check if it’s working.
So far the FAA has been lenient in enforcing ADS-B Out equipment failures for aircraft flying in ADS-B mandated airspace, but there are signs that a crackdown is coming. In this video, Larry Anglisano and Sy Pinkert talk about what you need to do if the FAA puts your aircraft on the No Services list if it determined the installed equipment isn't working precisely as it should.
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.
Related Stories