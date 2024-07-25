Avidyne is at AirVenture a few steps closer to certification with the Vantage retrofit integrated avionics for Cirrus models. It’s intended as a modern and streamlined upgrade for Avidyne Entegra-equipped Cirrus models, sporting large touchscreen displays and tight integration with Avidyne’s DFC90 autopilot and IFD-series navigators. Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano spend some time at the Avidyne booth with Tom Harper for an update.

Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.

