Avidyne is at AirVenture a few steps closer to certification with the Vantage retrofit integrated avionics for Cirrus models. It’s intended as a modern and streamlined upgrade for Avidyne Entegra-equipped Cirrus models, sporting large touchscreen displays and tight integration with Avidyne’s DFC90 autopilot and IFD-series navigators. Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano spend some time at the Avidyne booth with Tom Harper for an update.