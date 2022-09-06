Given the sometimes Byzantine politics, the players in the unleaded avgas effort have to take public stances that are sometimes different from what they say privately. In this video, AOPA’s Mark Baker explains that he worked quietly in the background to help get GAMI’s G100UL fuel through the STC process. Now comes the hard part: getting the new fuel to market.
Home Multimedia AOPA’s Mark Baker On G100UL: “A Big Darn Deal”
AVweb Insider
GAMI will have to field its new fuel in a market where 100LL avgas is still the standard. Don't look for an overnight transition.
Featured Video
Paul Millner On Avgas Market Realities
On September 1, 2022, the FAA finally approved the first 100-octane unleaded aviation gasoline. Getting it to market will be anything but easy. In...