AOPA’s Mark Baker On G100UL: “A Big Darn Deal”

By
Paul Bertorelli
-
Published:
0

Given the sometimes Byzantine politics, the players in the unleaded avgas effort have to take public stances that are sometimes different from what they say privately. In this video, AOPA’s Mark Baker explains that he worked quietly in the background to help get GAMI’s G100UL fuel through the STC process. Now comes the hard part: getting the new fuel to market.