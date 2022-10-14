AvWeb Rewind: 75th Anniversary of Chuck Yeager’s Mach 1 Flight

Today, October 14th, is the the 75th anniversary of Chuck Yeager’s landmark supersonic flight in the Bell X-1. The flight occurred over what is now Edwards Air Force Base but what was a wind blown and desolate Lake Muroc, California. In this video, AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli takes a deep dive into the aircraft, its systems and operation.
The Bell X-1 and Yeager proved that the sound “barrier” actually was NOT the limit…….and with this video, Bertorelli has exceeded what we all thought was the “best possible” video presentation.
Congratulations, Paul, on a well researched, well documented, well conducted presentation. To borrow a line from “Wayne’s World”–“WE ARE NOT WORTHY–WE ARE NOT WORTHY…….”
Your BEST PRESENTATION TO DATE!