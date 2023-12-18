Best Of The Web: Beaching A Poseidon

The P-8 Poseidon sub hunter that became partly submerged itself off Oahu a few weeks ago was fished out of Kaneohe Bay this week with the help of inflatable bags and a big front-end loader. It’s back on its gear again and intact but there is some expensive looking damage. This nice time lapse encapsulates the whole operation.