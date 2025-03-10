NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Best Of The Web: Pilot Wages Public Fight To Get Her Medical Back

Xyla Foxlin had her medical pulled for a common condition related to her choice of birth control. She’s fighting it.

Xyla Foxlin/ YouTube screenshot

When Xyla Foxlin visited her gynecologist for the routine replacement of her IUD it set off a chain of events that ultimately led to her being found medically unfit to continue flying her beloved Cessna 140. She's harnessing her considerable talent as a social media influencer and YouTuber to draw attention to the plight of thousands of pilots with treatable or even curable mental health issues who dare not be honest about their conditions for fear that what's happened to her might happen to them. She's part of a group trying to get Congress to support the Mental Health In Aviation Act.

