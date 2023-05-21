Best Of The Web: The Strange Journey Of Apollo 12’s S-IVB Third Stage

Students of space history will remember that Apollo 12’s most memorable claim to fame was being struck by lightning during the launch phase. Yet the mission carried on was considered a success. Less successful was NASA’s trajectory of the S-IVB third stage. It was supposed to be sent into a distant solar orbit but because of an instrument error, it spun off on a 40-year odyssey that continues yet today. For a time, it was a mystery object that astronomers couldn’t identity until some strategic spectroscopy returned spectra for white titanium paint. Primal Space’s video explains the details.
Home Multimedia Best Of The Web: The Strange Journey Of Apollo 12’s S-IVB...
AVweb Insider
Guest Blog: Martin’s SeaMaster May Be The Reason The Space Shuttle Had No Ejection...
Aviation is a small world made up connections that are often random. But they can have far reaching implications.
Featured Video
How To Convert A Motorcycle To An Electric Airplane In 501...
We could kid ourselves and say electric airplanes are making great strides but ... they aren't. Electric airplanes are coming for sure and are...