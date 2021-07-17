Five years ago, CubCrafters introduced the most sophisticated taildragger ever, the XCub. Now they’ve followed it up with a nosewheel version of the airplane called the NXCub and although AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli is a tailwheel kinda guy, in this detailed video review he explains the not-so-obvious reason why the the NX could be a better back country airplane.
So ugly that it makes a Tri Pacer look soooo sexy. Just isn’t right, sort of like the Tri Champ