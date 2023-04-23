ETH Zurich Shows An Electric Sling At Aero 2023

Kate O'Connor
Electric airplanes continue to make progress of sorts, but no one would say great strides. Much of this work is happening at technical universities including ETH in Zurich. At Aero this year, ETH showed a Sling aircraft converted to electric propulsion. It will also serve as a test bed for experimental hydrogen powerplants. ETH’s Mischa Buob explains what the school is up to.