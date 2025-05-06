Featured Video: Autoland For Piston Aircraft

Until now, Garmin's revolutionary autoland system has only been available for turboprops and jets and the market has been waiting for the first Garmin Emergency Autoland for piston-powered airplanes. Cirrus delivered the tech—six years later—in its latest SR G7+ series. This latest model in the Cirrus lineup has emergency autothrottle, new tech that can tame runway incursions, and IQ Pro—a smartphone app that takes the flying and ownership experience to a higher level in safety and automation. For owners with sights on moving into the Cirrus Vision Jet, the flight deck in the new SR G7 models mimics the jet cockpit.