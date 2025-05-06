Featured Video: Autoland For Piston Aircraft
Garmin’s Autoland for the latest Cirrus SR series features a first-of-its kind auto throttle for piston aircraft.
Until now, Garmin's revolutionary autoland system has only been available for turboprops and jets and the market has been waiting for the first Garmin Emergency Autoland for piston-powered airplanes. Cirrus delivered the tech—six years later—in its latest SR G7+ series. This latest model in the Cirrus lineup has emergency autothrottle, new tech that can tame runway incursions, and IQ Pro—a smartphone app that takes the flying and ownership experience to a higher level in safety and automation. For owners with sights on moving into the Cirrus Vision Jet, the flight deck in the new SR G7 models mimics the jet cockpit.
In this report that follows the June 2025 flight report in Aviation Consumer Magazine, Editor-in-Chief Larry Anglisano, along with Cirrus's Ivy McIver had cams rolling for a demonstration flight in a 2025 Safe Return-equipped SR22 G7+ for a landing at New York's Stewart International Airport.