NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Featured Video: Autoland For Piston Aircraft

Garmin’s Autoland for the latest Cirrus SR series features a first-of-its kind auto throttle for piston aircraft.

Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano

Screenshot/Aviation Consumer

Until now, Garmin's revolutionary autoland system has only been available for turboprops and jets and the market has been waiting for the first Garmin Emergency Autoland for piston-powered airplanes. Cirrus delivered the tech—six years later—in its latest SR G7+ series. This latest model in the Cirrus lineup has emergency autothrottle, new tech that can tame runway incursions, and IQ Pro—a smartphone app that takes the flying and ownership experience to a higher level in safety and automation. For owners with sights on moving into the Cirrus Vision Jet, the flight deck in the new SR G7 models mimics the jet cockpit.

In this report that follows the June 2025 flight report in Aviation Consumer Magazine, Editor-in-Chief Larry Anglisano, along with Cirrus's Ivy McIver had cams rolling for a demonstration flight in a 2025 Safe Return-equipped SR22 G7+ for a landing at New York's Stewart International Airport.

Larry Anglisano
Larry AnglisanoEditor
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.
Related Stories
Video Feature: A New Helio Courier
MultimediaVideo Feature: A New Helio CourierEditorial Staff
Picture Of The Week: May 2, 2025. More Entries Needed!
GalleryPicture Of The Week: May 2, 2025. More Entries Needed!Editorial Staff
Godspeed, Rob Holland
MultimediaGodspeed, Rob HollandEditorial Staff
Picture Of The Week: April 25, 2025
GalleryPicture Of The Week: April 25, 2025Editorial Staff
Best Of The Web: Instant Runway
MultimediaBest Of The Web: Instant RunwayEditorial Staff
Picture Of The Week: April 18, 2025
GalleryPicture Of The Week: April 18, 2025Editorial Staff