Featured Video: Joby’s Air Taxi
A mockup of Joby’s air taxi was front and center at NBAA-BACE last week.
Powered by six electric motors, Joby's electric aircraft takes off and lands vertically and can carry one pilot and four riders at speeds near 200 knots. Joby is engaged in a multi-year testing program with the FAA to certify the vehicle for commercial operations, and has completed the first three of five stages. It was showing the vehicle at the 2024 NBAA-BACE convention in Las Vegas and AVweb's Russ Niles caught up with Joby's chief pilot of flight operations, Garrett Smith.
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories