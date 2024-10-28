Featured Video: Joby’s Air Taxi

Powered by six electric motors, Joby's electric aircraft takes off and lands vertically and can carry one pilot and four riders at speeds near 200 knots. Joby is engaged in a multi-year testing program with the FAA to certify the vehicle for commercial operations, and has completed the first three of five stages. It was showing the vehicle at the 2024 NBAA-BACE convention in Las Vegas and AVweb's Russ Niles caught up with Joby's chief pilot of flight operations, Garrett Smith.





