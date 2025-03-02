Featured Video: Light Sport In Your Future?

In an insurance market that's pushing older pilots out of complex airplanes, a worthy alternative to hanging up the wings for good could be stepping down into the world of Light Sport Aircraft. One aircraft that's been a big success among others is the Van's RV-12iS. Sebring Aviation in Florida specializes in LSA transition training and has an RV-12iS on its flight line. Aviation Consumer magazine Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano spent some time with Sebring's chief pilot Jason Wilkinson and completed transition training for the airplane and learned some useful tips for others considering the same.