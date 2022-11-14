Lightspeed Aviation is out with its latest headset, the Delta Zulu. It has a built-in carbon monoxide detector and can be customized to help pilots who have hearing loss. AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli took the headset for a test flight and prepared this video review.
Home Multimedia Flight Trial Lightspeed Delta Zulu Headset
AVweb Insider
Sure, we should keep doing vintage aircraft demos. But another crash or two will make them far less appealing.
Featured Video
TEDx: Erik Lindbergh On Decarbonizing Aviation
The Lindbergh Foundation was founded in 1977 by Neil Armstrong, Jimmy Doolittle and other aviation interests who followed the work of Charles and Anne...