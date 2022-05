In January 2022, Matthias Niederhäuser and Robin Wenger departed on a trip of a lifetime: A global circumnavigation in a new Diamond DA-50. In this video, AVweb interviewed the pilots when their route took them through Florida in late March. They discuss the planning and execution necessary to fly such a trip in a single-engine airplane with a new, untried powerplant. For more on the project, see www.diamondo-earthrounding.com