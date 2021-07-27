Air Shows & EventsAirVentureMultimediaGallery AirVenture Day 1 Gallery By Mariano Rosales - July 26, 2021 0 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin 1 of 15 The Vintage and Classics area allows visitors to step back in time to the early years of aviation. Various racing airplanes, including this Cassut racer, are on display in the showplane parking area. Camping with your aircraft along the flightline is an experience enjoyed by many AirVenture attendees. David and Elizabeth Brown of Radnor, OH, clean the wings on their Piper J-3 Cub. A final airplane cleaning was the trend for many showcase aircraft on display. An Ercoupe taxis in to the showplane parking area. Dozens of aircraft approached Oshkosh as part of the Mooney mass arrival. Running or not, an aircraft propeller is a great way to dry your wet towels. Jack Madden flew his Piper Pacer from Florida to park with the short wing Pipers as part of the PA-22's 70th anniversary. The custom paint on Ginny and Leo Knowlden's RV-10 was made to be a tribute to Leo's family. Vintage aircraft parking and camping. A Globe Swift taxis in. A turbine powered Dehavilland DHC-2 Beaver. Newly arrived show attendees unload their gear. A Yak 52 taxis out for departure.