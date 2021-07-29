Air Shows & EventsAirVentureMultimediaGallery AirVenture Day 4 Gallery By Mariano Rosales - July 29, 2021 0 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin 1 of 11 Airshow crowd Bill Stein and his Zivko Edge 540 Dell Coller and his jet-powered Waco Jeff Boerboon and his jet-powered twin Yak 110 Jeff Shetterly flies his SNJ-6 Radial Rumble as part of the Aviore air show. Dell Coller in his Jet Waco and Jeff Boerboon and his jet-powered twin Yak-100 Kyle Franklin and his Super Cub A V-22 Osprey was part of the AFSOC Air Power Demo. Rob Holland performs in his one-of-a-kind MXS-RH. Geico Skytypers Welcome to Oshkosh!