AirVenture Gallery: What A Show

MultimediaGalleryAirVenture Gallery: What A ShowBy Mariano Rosales - Published: July 28, 2024 Aircraft line up for departure by runway 36LPhotos by Mariano Rosales1 of 12 Big crowds during the STOL demos Seaplane Base STOL demos during the Twilight Flight Fest Lakes taxi out for departure Exhibit halls were full of energy Attendees try out one of the many different aviation products Aircraft line up for departure by runway 36L Ultralight and Vintage Parking Super Cub departs the seaplane base DC-3 in Vintage Showplane parking Boeing Plaza Welcome to AirVenture