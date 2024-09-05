Picture Of The Week, Sept. 6, 2024
Picture of the Week: Photo by Thomas Voss. F-22 departure at Thunder over Michigan 2023 with sunlight highlighting the aircraft’s heated wake. Canon R5, 400 mm.
This new method of entering is clearly a hit so we'll carry on. Simply send your photos (not too big but the 1 Meg limit is no longer in effect) to editor+potw@avweb.com and include the following:
- Name of the photographer
- Name of submitter if different
- Is it copyrighted?
- Title
- Caption (30 words or less) describing what's in the photo, where it was taken and what kind of camera was used along with any manipulations made.
Some light manipulation for color corrections and exposure are fine but please don't distort reality.
Related Stories