Picture Of The Week, Oct. 4, 2024

Picture of the Week: Photo by Marshall Severson: Screen shot of C172 from GoPro 360 Max video August 2024 over Spencer Glacier Alaska

Picture of the Week: Photo by Marshall Severson:
Screen shot of C172 from GoPro 360 Max video August 2024 over Spencer Glacier
Alaska

