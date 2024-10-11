NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Picture Of The Week: Oct. 11, 2024

Photo by Keith Brunquist, on iPhone 13 Pro Max, August 25, 2024 at STOL fly in Independence Airpark, OR. Wood prop on a Kinner R5 engine, powering a Bird ModelA

Photo by by Keith Brunquist, on iPhone 13 Pro Max, August 25, 2024 at STOL fly in Independence Airpark, OR. Wood prop on a Kinner R5 engine, powering a Bird Model A, registered N88K.

