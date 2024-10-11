Picture Of The Week: Oct. 11, 2024

Home/Multimedia/GalleryGalleryPicture Of The Week: Oct. 11, 2024Photo by Keith Brunquist, on iPhone 13 Pro Max, August 25, 2024 at STOL fly in Independence Airpark, OR. Wood prop on a Kinner R5 engine, powering a Bird ModelA Editorial StaffUpdated Oct 11, 2024 12:54 AM EDTPicture of the Week: Photo by by Keith Brunquist, on iPhone 13 Pro Max, August 25, 2024 at STOL fly in Independence Airpark, OR. Wood prop on a Kinner R5 engine, powering a Bird Model A, registered N88K. Share this storyShare this storyEditorial StaffAVwebRelated StoriesMultimediaBest Of The Web: RC G650Editorial StaffMultimediaSponsored Video: Garmin At AirVentureEditorial StaffMultimediaSponsored Video: Garmin At AirVentureEditorial StaffGalleryPicture Of The Week, Oct. 4, 2024Editorial StaffMultimediaKitplanes Video: Weighing An RV-10Larry AnglisanoGalleryPicture Of The Week, Sept. 27, 2024Editorial Staff