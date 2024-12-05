NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Picture Of The Week: Dec. 6, 2024–More Pictures, Please

Picture of the Week:Photo by Robbie Culver: Comanche takeoff at Reklaw. Taken at the Reklaw Texas fly in. Enhanced in Apple Photos

The hopper needs replenishment. Frequent contributors are welcome but we'd really like to see some new names and styles of images. Send them to editor+potw@avweb.com. The +potw is important to put the entries in the right file. Almost anything goes but please don't use AI or revise history. Files don't have to be huge but no smaller than about 700k. Please include: full name of photographer, title, brief description and any detail like camera type, editing details etc.

Photo by J.D. Goldstein: My Cessna 177B Cardinal in Vintage Camping, Oshkosh 2024.
Photo by Rob Bach: Owasco Airport near Moravia NY: hard to find, beautifully maintained complete with RV park.
Photo by Thomas Voss:
A low pass by a pair of P-51s in Bud Anderson's WWII livery at Ypsilanti, Michigan in August, 2023.

Canon R5 with 400 mm lens. Processed for composition, exposure, and sharpness.
Photo by Keith Brunquist. August 26, 2016. At 12,000’ above Knik Glacier, near Palmer, Alaska from 1949 Boeing YL-15 Scout N4770C
