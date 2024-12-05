Picture Of The Week: Dec. 6, 2024–More Pictures, Please

The hopper needs replenishment. Frequent contributors are welcome but we'd really like to see some new names and styles of images. Send them to editor+potw@avweb.com. The +potw is important to put the entries in the right file. Almost anything goes but please don't use AI or revise history. Files don't have to be huge but no smaller than about 700k. Please include: full name of photographer, title, brief description and any detail like camera type, editing details etc.