Picture Of The Week, July 13, 2022

Flight instructors make lousy tax collectors, and 93 percent of respondents to an anonymous, secret poll agree.
Pilatus P3 is a great plane, I used to own N135PD. Too bad there aren’t enough of them out there making insurance very expensive, and some of these planes have been turned into high flying and cold weather planes by installing twin-turbo engines in them. Try flying one in any heat above 90 degrees and you’ll need to land every hour for fuel. So those planes now are useless for formation flying with other planes at less than 2000′ because you can’t lean the mixture much worried you’ll fry the turbos, unless you’re flying in winter in the upper states. If you can find one with an IO-540, that makes way more sense than one with a TIO-540 engine.