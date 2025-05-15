Picture Of The Week: May 16, 2025

Home/Multimedia/GalleryGalleryPicture Of The Week: May 16, 2025Editorial StaffUpdated May 15, 2025 8:08 PM EDTPhoto By Isabella Kroczolowski Picture taken at Oshkosh 2024 from the front cockpit of a 1941 Waco UPF-7 (NC32000) just before a air-to-air photo flight for a EAA article. Share this storyPhoto By Bob HarrisPiper Arrow II circling the Statue of Liberty.Photo By Clayton EddySIAI-Marchetti FN-333 “Riviera. Single-engine amphibianPhoto By Don BowlesPeaceful Alaskan sunsetPhoto By Gary L. JonesMy friend, Ron Lowe's 1946 Ercoupe 415-C waiting for the morning ceiling to lift at Plainview, Texas.Share this storyEditorial StaffAVwebRelated StoriesMultimediaBest Of The Web: Personal HoverbikeEditorial StaffGalleryPicture Of The Week: May 9, 2025Editorial StaffMultimediaFeatured Video: Autoland For Piston AircraftLarry AnglisanoMultimediaVideo Feature: A New Helio CourierEditorial StaffGalleryPicture Of The Week: May 2, 2025. More Entries Needed!Editorial StaffMultimediaGodspeed, Rob HollandEditorial Staff