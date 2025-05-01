NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Picture Of The Week: May 2, 2025. More Entries Needed!

We’re looking for more photo submissions for our Picture Of The Week. Please send entries to editor+potw@avweb.com. Include the full name of the photographer, title, and a brief description.

Editorial Staff
Photo By Bob Harris
Jack Brown’s Sea Plane
Base at sunset.

Photo By Sparky Barnes

The one and only 1934 WACO S3HD flies by during the golden hour!
Photo By Brian Lloyd
Evening formation flight over Canyon Lake, Texas.
