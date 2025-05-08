NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Picture Of The Week: May 9, 2025

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staff

Photo By Ray Eaker
Taken at Midcoast Regional airport (KLWH) in Hinesville, GA. I had just landed on return from a XC trip to VA and back while my friend with the 1946 Stearman had been out practicing aerobatics.

Photo By Bent Esbensen
It is now officially springtime in Denmark :-)
Photo By Bruce Bowles
Taken while flying back from Northern Manitoba to St. Andrews airport (CYAV).
Photo By Todd Wilemon
Rans S6-S Coyote II. Sunset flight Aberdeen, MS
Photo By Maggie Cook A San Francisco Bay sunset training flight with an instructor and student.
Editorial Staff
Editorial StaffAVweb
Related Stories
Featured Video: Autoland For Piston Aircraft
MultimediaFeatured Video: Autoland For Piston AircraftLarry Anglisano
Video Feature: A New Helio Courier
MultimediaVideo Feature: A New Helio CourierEditorial Staff
Picture Of The Week: May 2, 2025. More Entries Needed!
GalleryPicture Of The Week: May 2, 2025. More Entries Needed!Editorial Staff
Godspeed, Rob Holland
MultimediaGodspeed, Rob HollandEditorial Staff
Picture Of The Week: April 25, 2025
GalleryPicture Of The Week: April 25, 2025Editorial Staff
Best Of The Web: Instant Runway
MultimediaBest Of The Web: Instant RunwayEditorial Staff