Picture Of The Week: Nov. 14, 2024

Picture of the Week.

Photo by Neil Raaz:
1941 Boeing N2S-3 over North Texas.

Photo by Edward Figuli: Papa Xray, one of the Grob 103s from the Philadelphia Glider Council, maintains perfect formation with the Piper Pawnee towplane while departing runway one.
Photo by The Gipper: First snow on the mountains, Idaho-Montana border
Photo by Jeremy Lezin: My brother Matt and me, taken near my home base of Watsonville CA in my Carbon Cub SS taken with an Insta360 on a selfie stick.
Photo by Dan Darkenwald:
T-34 Mentor arriving Columbus, Montana at sunrise. Photo taken on iPhone
