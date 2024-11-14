Picture Of The Week: Nov. 14, 2024

Home/Multimedia/GalleryGalleryPicture Of The Week: Nov. 14, 2024Picture of the Week. Editorial StaffUpdated Nov 15, 2024 12:39 AM ESTPhoto by Neil Raaz: 1941 Boeing N2S-3 over North Texas. Share this storyPhoto by Edward Figuli: Papa Xray, one of the Grob 103s from the Philadelphia Glider Council, maintains perfect formation with the Piper Pawnee towplane while departing runway one.Photo by The Gipper: First snow on the mountains, Idaho-Montana borderPhoto by Jeremy Lezin: My brother Matt and me, taken near my home base of Watsonville CA in my Carbon Cub SS taken with an Insta360 on a selfie stick. Photo by Dan Darkenwald:T-34 Mentor arriving Columbus, Montana at sunrise. Photo taken on iPhoneShare this storyEditorial StaffAVwebRelated StoriesMultimediaGarmin G3000 PRIME Sim TourLarry AnglisanoGalleryPicture Of The Week: Nov. 8, 2024Editorial StaffGalleryMore Picture Of The Week Entries NeededEditorial StaffMultimediaTrue Blue Power Launches New Main Ship BatteryEditorial StaffMultimediaFeatured Video: Joby’s Air TaxiRuss NilesGalleryPicture Of The Week: Oct. 25, 2024Editorial Staff