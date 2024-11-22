Picture Of The Week, Nov. 22, 2024

RV pass at the Reklaw fly in.Enhanced slightly in Apple photos
Saturday Nov. 2, we launched from 3DA (Flushing MI) before sunrise and landed at 48D (Clare Municipal) about 30 minutes later. On our way to get the courtesy car I looked back at our plane and decided to snap this picture.
This is my 1999 Cessna T206H last week in Sitka, Alaska with the volcano Mt. Edgecombe is in the background.
We managed to get to Seattle before the first big storm of the winter moved into the Gulf of Alaska.
Related Stories