NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Picture Of The Week, Nov. 22, 2024

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staff

Picture of the Week: Photo by Rob Bach:
Always something fun in the air over Brodhead , WI: Heath Parasol (Hayden Newhouse), and two Pietenpols (Trent Davis, Andrew King)

Photo by RJ Birr: N252AS - Mooney 252 with DC-3 at Aurora State Airport, OR
Photo by Robbie Culver:
RV pass at the Reklaw fly in.Enhanced slightly in Apple photos
Photo by Jim Payne:
Saturday Nov. 2, we launched from 3DA (Flushing MI) before sunrise and landed at 48D (Clare Municipal) about 30 minutes later. On our way to get the courtesy car I looked back at our plane and decided to snap this picture.
Photo by Sven Lincke:
This is my 1999 Cessna T206H last week in Sitka, Alaska with the volcano Mt. Edgecombe is in the background.
We managed to get to Seattle before the first big storm of the winter moved into the Gulf of Alaska.
Editorial Staff
Editorial StaffAVweb
Related Stories
Featured Video: Flying Into Telluride: A Stunning, High-Stakes Approach
MultimediaFeatured Video: Flying Into Telluride: A Stunning, High-Stakes ApproachSy Pinkert
Picture Of The Week: Nov. 14, 2024
GalleryPicture Of The Week: Nov. 14, 2024Editorial Staff
Garmin G3000 PRIME Sim Tour
MultimediaGarmin G3000 PRIME Sim TourLarry Anglisano
Picture Of The Week: Nov. 8, 2024
GalleryPicture Of The Week: Nov. 8, 2024Editorial Staff
More Picture Of The Week Entries Needed
GalleryMore Picture Of The Week Entries NeededEditorial Staff
True Blue Power Launches New Main Ship Battery
MultimediaTrue Blue Power Launches New Main Ship BatteryEditorial Staff