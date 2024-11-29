Picture Of The Week, Nov. 29, 2024
Picture of the Week: Photo by Olle Persson; A picture from the northern part of Sweden. Moon light above the polar circle. Great flying weekend with our Super Cub.
My Cessna 177B “Cardinal” over western New Jersey. The still is a frame extracted from a GoPro Hero 9 video.
Tennessee's colorful fall foliage framed by Mullicoupe's wing strut!
June 11, 2017 writer Rich Davidson soloing 1949 Boeing YL-15 Scout N4770C at Talkeetna, Alaska.
Fleet 1 (Chris Price) and Waco Taperwing (Josh Brownel) over Brodhead . Photo ship pilot for both groups was Luke LaChendro
Related Stories