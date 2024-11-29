NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Picture Of The Week, Nov. 29, 2024

Picture of the Week: Photo by Olle Persson; A picture from the northern part of Sweden. Moon light above the polar circle. Great flying weekend with our Super Cub.

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staff

Picture of the Week: Photo by Olle Persson; A picture from the northern part of Sweden.
Moon light above the polar circle. Great flying weekend in the cabin with our wonderful Super Cub.

Photo by Jonathan D. Goldstein:
My Cessna 177B “Cardinal” over western New Jersey. The still is a frame extracted from a GoPro Hero 9 video.
Photo by Sparky Barnes:
Tennessee's colorful fall foliage framed by Mullicoupe's wing strut!
Photo by Keith Brunquist:
June 11, 2017 writer Rich Davidson soloing 1949 Boeing YL-15 Scout N4770C at Talkeetna, Alaska.
Photo by Rob Bach:
Fleet 1 (Chris Price) and Waco Taperwing (Josh Brownel) over Brodhead . Photo ship pilot for both groups was Luke LaChendro
Editorial Staff
Editorial StaffAVweb
Related Stories
Best Of The Web: Things Are Different In Russia
MultimediaBest Of The Web: Things Are Different In RussiaEditorial Staff
Picture Of The Week, Nov. 22, 2024
GalleryPicture Of The Week, Nov. 22, 2024Editorial Staff
Featured Video: Flying Into Telluride: A Stunning, High-Stakes Approach
MultimediaFeatured Video: Flying Into Telluride: A Stunning, High-Stakes ApproachSy Pinkert
Picture Of The Week: Nov. 14, 2024
GalleryPicture Of The Week: Nov. 14, 2024Editorial Staff
Garmin G3000 PRIME Sim Tour
MultimediaGarmin G3000 PRIME Sim TourLarry Anglisano
Picture Of The Week: Nov. 8, 2024
GalleryPicture Of The Week: Nov. 8, 2024Editorial Staff