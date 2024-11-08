NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Picture Of The Week: Nov. 8, 2024

Picture of the Week: Photo by Joe Farrell: One of the best shots I’ve taken Sent from my iPad Mini

Photo By Kim Likakis:
October over the Adirondacks in the trusty Archer II.

Photo By Peter Snoeckx:
Ready for the last flight of the season...
This was shot in the morning of October 5th in Saint-Hubert, Belgium. This turned out to be an excellent gliding day with flights of nearly 5 hours... really exceptional this late in the season.
Photo by Helen Chapman:
PA-25 Pawnee glider tug, lined up at Raywood airfield in Victoria Australia at a combined Melbourne Gliding Club, Geelong Gliding Club and Bendigo Gliding Club gliding regatta.
