Picture Of The Week: Nov. 8, 2024
Picture of the Week: Photo by Joe Farrell: One of the best shots I’ve taken Sent from my iPad Mini
One of the best shots I’ve taken.Sent from my iPad Mini
October over the Adirondacks in the trusty Archer II.
Ready for the last flight of the season...
This was shot in the morning of October 5th in Saint-Hubert, Belgium. This turned out to be an excellent gliding day with flights of nearly 5 hours... really exceptional this late in the season.
PA-25 Pawnee glider tug, lined up at Raywood airfield in Victoria Australia at a combined Melbourne Gliding Club, Geelong Gliding Club and Bendigo Gliding Club gliding regatta.
Related Stories